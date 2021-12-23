Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Nathanael Sayler, 22, Adrian, Mich., and Samantha Haas, 21, Defiance, student.
Philip Froelich, 39, Ney, set-up, Dodi Bidlack, 40, Ney, QC tech.
Nathanial Wcislak, 25, Hicksville, and Annetta Waldron, 25, Hicksville, cashier.
On the docket
Chanielle Comrie, 1240 Magnolia Drive, vs. Steven Comrie, Toledo. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jacob Diffenderfer-Gabbard, 323 Jefferson Ave. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Linda Anderson, Hicksville, vs. Steven Conley, Payson, Ariz. Divorce granted.
Fredrick Moser, 28479 Banner School Road; and Defiance Dairy, 28479 Banner School Road, vs. Barbara Barth, Wauseon; Allstate Insurance Company, Dallas, Texas; John Doe 1; and John Doe 2. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Mallena Starr, 1816 Ayersville Ave. Judgment for plaintiff.
Euler Hermes North American Insurance Company, assignee of WK International Corporation, Owings Mills, Md., vs. Nostalgic Images, Inc., 26012 Nostalgic Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kodey Stripe, 668 1/2 Clinton St. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. David Anderson, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Lisa Beardsley to Ramon Macias Jr. et al, Holgate's Second Add., Block 1, lot 2.
Joost & Joost, Ltd., to Garry LaFountain III, Baringer's Second Add., lot 42.
Stephanie and Dean Eichler to Mary Diemer, Powells Sub. of lot 10 of Tecumseh Add., lot G.
Estate of Millie Lorraine Rose to Kathleen March et al, Auditor's Plat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 28, part lot 28.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Elizabeth Haynes and Adam Hornish to S A Rigg Properties, LLC, Holgate's First Add. Sub. lot B, part lot 20.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Estate of Janie L. Kietzman to Rocky Bussing, Northfield Add., lot 31.
Daniel Burkhart to James and Jessica Sliwinski, Carter and Others Add., lot 4.
Estate of Antonia Rios to Roy Ysasaga, North Defiance Add., part lots 18-19.
Defiance Ward 4 —
John II and Taylor Miner to Lisa Beardsley, Biede Place Add., lots 58, 66.
Silvestre and Maria Tenorio to Jorge and Maria Tenorio, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 15.
Estate of Keith D. Marty to Gloria Marty, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add./Hampton Woods Sub., lot 64, part lot 6.
Cheryl Yoder to Martin Yoder, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 27.
Martha and Vernon Kindinger to Todd Kindinger et al, Sherwood Forest Second Add., lot 72.
Defiance Township —
Matthew and Jenee Siebert to John Seibert et al, Sec. 1, 12.57 acres,
Donald and Bonnie Goldenetz to John Miner II, L. Potts Riverview Add., lot 16.
Sherwood Village —
JLD Investments, LLC, to AJLYNX Investments, LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lot 2.
Hicksville Village —
Maureen Gaughan, trustee of the Estate of Donald E. Heitsmann, to Groomed trailers, LLC, Greenlawn Sub., lot 5.
Estate of Herbert H. Repp to Samantha and Emily Sell, Partnership Add., lot 4.
Hicksville Township —
Wyatt and Meagan Herman to James and Alissa Mock, Sec. 7, 3.332 acres.
David Raber (dec.) to Verna Raber, Sec. 9, 38.553 acres.
Leonard and Anita Siebenaler to Michael Siebenaler et al, Sec. 33, 80.545 acres.
Highland Township —
Matthew and Jenee Seibert to John Seibert et al, Sec. 6, 32.47 acres.
Jason and Andrea Brown to Jesse and Kathryn Newsome, Sec. 15, 2.357 acres.
Okuley Family Farms, Ltd., to Nelson Okuley, Sec. 16, 20 acres, 20 acres.
Powell Creek Campground and Storage, LLC, to Robert and Lori Ward, Sec. 20, 10.104 acres; Sec. 29, 20.941 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Michael and Nicole Gebhardt to Kevin and Lydia Troyer, Sec. 29, 3 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp. —
Joseph and Beverly Areizaga to John Dorsey, Whitmore's Add., part lots 3-4.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City/NELSD —
190 Stadium Drive, LLC, to Estle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Sec. 13, 1.859 acres.
Joan Gerken (dec.) to Henry Gerken, Valleycreek Sub. Phase III, lot 37.
Noble Township —
Marilyn Gowins to Christopher and Wendy Vandehey, trustees, Noble Estates Sub. Phase I, lot 1.
Patrick and Deanna Fronk to Brendan Fronk, Sec. 22, 0.74 acre (transfer after split, combining), 1.33 acres (transfer after split, combining), 0.466 acre (transfer after split, combining).
Julianne Smith et al to Patrick and Deanna Fronk, Sec. 22, 0,466 acre (split).
Defiance City-NELSD —
Steven and Cathy Walker to Casey Pignataro et al, Kettenring Hills, lot 48.
North Richland Township-NELSD —
Genevieve C. Meyer (dec.), trustee, to Randy L. Meyer et al, successor-co-trustees. Sec. 9, part lot 4, lot 3.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Ordis and Phyllis Hahn (dec.), trustees, to Tina Colwell, successor trustee, Sec. 34, 2.109 acres, 0.21 acre, 1.38 acres.
Tina Colwell, successor trustee, to Christopher Esparza et al, Sec. 34, 2.109 acres, 0.21 acre, 1.38 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Victor Hinojosa to Beverly Kirsch, Evansport Original Plat, lots 107-108.
Washington Township —
Russell Grimes, trustee, to Bruce Grimes, successor trustee, 37.767 acres, 34 acres.
Bruce Grimes, successor trustee, to Daniel Schindler, Sec. 24, 37.67 acres, 34 acres.
