Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Colin Mengerink, 32, Defiance, custodian, and Shelby Hancock, 26, Defiance, chemical dep. counselor.
Drew Timmons, 25, Hicksville, HVAC installer, and Kaitlen Gaskill, 24, Hicksville, distribution associate.
Colton Stout, 25, Defiance, landfill laborer, and Alexis Moser, 25, Defiance, RN.
Cody Hill, 26, Defiance, unemployed, and K-Lynn Cruz, 22, Defiance, unemployed.
On the dockets
Stephen Green, Ney, vs. Casandra Green, Fort Wayne, Ind. Divorce.
Stephanie and Josh Traxler, Hicksville, vs. Carman Construction, LLC, Paulding; and Barry Carman, Paulding. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Andrew Ridgway, 23865 Watson Road, vs. Brenda Ridgway, Hilliard. Divorce granted.
Justin Snyder, 1016 Grove St., vs. Ce'Anna Taylor, Fort Wayne, Ind. Divorce granted.
Armando Acevedo, 220 Wyandotte Drive, vs. Tina Acevedo, 1624 Woodhurst Drive. Divorce granted.
Joseph Adams III, Hicksville, vs. Connie Adams, Hicksville. Divorce granted.
Alfonso Gonzalez, Maumee, and Angela Gonzalez, Maumee. Marriage dissolved.
Michaelangelo Villarreal, address unavailable, vs. Roy Arroyo, address unavailable. Civil protection order granted.
Sarah Hardin, address unavailable, vs. Kyle Redmon, address unavailable. Civil protection order and warning to respondent.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
David Shock et al, co-trustees, to David Shock, Sec. 19, 5.003 acres (split).
Estate of Thomas Bostelman to Betty Bostelman, Sec. 22, 0.57 acre.
Betty Bostelman to Bradley Bostelman, et al, Sec. 22, 0.57 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Rosemary Altherr to James and Amanda Krom, South Defiance Add., lot 5.
Terry Hodge (dec.) to Terry Hodge, Lloyd's Add., part lots 3-4.
Kristy Klinge to Darleen Grimsley, Anthony Wayne Add., lot 32; part lots 31, 33
Defiance Ward 2 —
Lisa Gonzales et al to Josephine Gonzales, Holgate's First Add., Block 2, lot 4.
Adair, Ltd., to RJS Integrity Properties, LLC, Zeller's First Add., lot 9.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Qun and Fo Run Liu Huang to Kevin Coley, Carter and Others Add., lot 57.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Frederick Jr. and Michelle Russell to Myra Emmons, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 55.
James Bauer to Steve Waxler Jr., Gnadensburg Second Add., part lot C, part lot C.
Steven Hoffman and Jane Hoffman to Nicholas Hoffman, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 43.
Delaware Township —
Justin Harris and Brittany Cozad to Brendan Rupp, Delaware Bend, lots 54-56, and part of vacated alley.
Farmer Township —
Theodore and Tara Czartoski to Theodore Czartoski, trustee, Sec. 23, 54.859 acres; Sec. 25, 28.725 acres, Sec. 25, 39.189 acres; Sec. 36, 44.59 acres; Sec. 36, 40 acres; Sec. 36, 60.573 acres
Theodore and Tara Czartoski to Tara Czartoski, trustee, Sec. 23, 54.859 acres; Sec. 25, 28.725 acres, Sec. 25, 39.189 acres, Sec. 36, 44.59 acres, Sec. 36, 40 acres; Sec. 36, 60.573 acres.
Ronald Renz to Larry Renz, trustee, et al, Sec. 36, 38.362 acres, 38 acres.
Hicksville Township —
Tim Kline to Tim Kline, trustee, Sec. 21, 0.91 acre.
Roy Ferrick (dec.), trustee, to Diane Ferrick, trustee, Sec. 27, 7.841 acres.
Diane Ferrick, trustee, to Dale and Michele Schreck, Sec. 27, 7.841 acres.
Highland Township —
Floyd and Linda Hamman to Dallas and Tamera Taylor, Second Add., to Slusser's Homes Add., lot 3.
Mark Township —
Ronald Renz to Larry Renz, trustee, et al, Sec. 2, 54.077 acres; Sec. 11, 38.002 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Douglas and Cynthia Nicola to Drew Timmons, Sec. 36, 3.137 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Aaron and Christina Swanson to Aaron Swanson, Wooded Acres Estates Plat 1, lot 14.
Gregory and Darelen Garrett to Danyelle Wonderly, Wooded Acres Estates Plate 1, lot 27.
Defiance City-NELSD —
James Kamren, LLC, to JWW Development, LLC, Candlewood Condos III, units 3-4.
Carl Taraschke, trustee, et al, to Sally Eis, River Crossing Condos, unit 1521, building Q.
South Richland Twp.-ALSD —
Patricia Biniker to Patricia Biniker, trustee, Sec. 28, 15.883 acres; Sec. 33, 12.445 acres, 17 acres.
Defiance City-South Richland Twp.-ALSD —
Gregory Schafer, et al, co-trustees, to Jefferey and Amy Leininger, Miller Snyder Sub., lot 10.
Tiffin Township —
Jerry and Nadine Morehouse, trustees, to Scott Morehouse, Sec. 1, 32.02 acres.
Donald Lehman (dec.), trustee, to Joanne Lehman, successor trustee, Auditor's Plat of Evansport, lots 16-17, part lot 18; Sec. 4, 17.82 acres, 2 acres, 30 acres.
Washington Township —
Kathleen Rath (dec.) to Rebecca Tomkins, Sec. 1, 0.749 acre.
Rebecca Tomkins to Jay Crites, trustee, Sec. 1,0.749 acre.
Theodore and Tara Czartoski to Theodore Czartoski, trustee, Sec. 19, 93.7 acres; Sec. 19.
Theodore and Tara Czartoski to Tara Czartoski, Sec. 19, 93.7 acres.
Theodore Czartoski to Theodore Czartoski, trustee, 30.193 acres.
Ted and Tara Czartoski to Theodore Czartoski, trustee, Sec.19, 20.032 acres; Sec. 35, 39.378 acres.
Ted and Tara Czartoski to Tara Czartoski, trustee, Sec. 19, 20.032 acres; Sec. 35, 39.389 acres.
William Arnold Jr., trustee, to William Arnold, successor trustee, Sec. 28, 5.088 acres.
Nancy Arnold, trustee, to Jim O'Shaughnessy, successor trustee, Sec. 28, 5.088 acres.
William Arnold, successor trustee, et al, to Timothy and Sonja Tompkins, Sec. 28, 5.088 acres.
Larry Renz, et al, to David Renz, et al, Sec. 31, 50.32 acres.
