Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Toby Stickney, 50, Mark Center, laborer, and Angela George, 43, Mark Center, homemaker.
Michael McCullough, 59, Defiance, cook, and Catherine Osborn, 38, Defiance, janitor.
Sean Skiver, 35, Defiance, engineer, and Corinne Kissner, 29, New Bavaria, engineer.
Timothy Saunier, 21, Alliance, self-employed, and Lydia Sheldon, 20, Bryan, optician.
Zane Zeedyk, 66, Hicksville, retired, and Kathy Schriver, 63, Bluffton, Ind., RN.
Justin Yackee, 32, Defiance, controls engineer, and Kasey Shafer, 34, Three Rivers, Mich., HR generalist.
Villar Vazquez, 34, Defiance, laborer, and Adriana Diaz Garcia, 33, Defiance, laborer.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Vincent Salinas, address unavailable, vs. Pauletta Salinas, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Monica Perez, 1685 Tahoe Ridge, vs. Ruben Perez Jr., 1307 E. Second St. Divorce.
SAC Finance, Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Stacey Roberts, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Patricia Burton, 156 Cleveland Ave.; and unknown spouse of Patricia Burton, 156 Cleveland Ave. Foreclosure.
Stacy Flanary, 628 Summit St., vs. Christopher Flanary, 628 Summit St. Divorce.
Darlene Weisenburger, 28804 Ohio 18, vs. Craig Hammon, executor of the Estate of Delbert W. Hammon, Portage. Money judgment.
Walter Willis, 26970 Elizabeth St., vs. Stephanie Willis, 26970 Elizabeth St. Divorce.
Journal entries
Jeffery Mansfield, 912 Fourth St., vs. Annette Mansfield, 630 Squires Ave. Divorce granted.
Jordan Belcher, 1301 Byrnwyck Court, and Michael Belcher II, Pueblo, Colo. Marriage dissolved.
Cassandra Sammonsfruchey, c/o Calhoun County Friend of the Court, Battle Creek, Mich., vs. Steven Boggess, 1002 Ottawa Ave. Duty of support ordered.
Malaka Price, c/o Marion County Child Support, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Jerome Barbee Jr., 1391 Ayersville Ave. Duty of support ordered.
Cory Orta, Continental, vs. Robert Orta, 1900 Sherwood Drive. Complaint and counterclaim dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Philip and Marlene Benecke to Nathan and Andrea Gerken, Sec. 13, 5.727 acres split.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jeremy and Christina Otte to Jacob Kuntz, Auditor's Plat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 139.
Charlotte Pollock to Generro Martinez, Hill and Myers Add., part lot 24.
Michael and Marcia McMillen to Thomas Baldwin Jr., South Defiance Add., lot 173.
Quick Service Realco, LLC, to Khan Investments Defiance, LLC, South Defiance Add., part lots 299, F.
Carpy's B & D, LLC, to John and Jo Thompson, Anthony Wayne Add., lots 9-10.
GWAM Heater Family, LLC, to Zachary and Danielle Stallkamp, Village of Berkshire Sec. III, lot 71.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Estate of Cathy Rose to Earl Rose, Ottley and Others Add., part lots 5-6.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Wensink Property Management, LLC, to Danielle and Tanner Branham, Hartzog Northside Allotment, lot 3.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Toff Replogle Properties, LLC, to Timothy and Jamie Cross, East Defiance Add., lot 141.
Kenneth and Carrie Wetstein to Eric and Mikyla Garcia, Sherwood Forest Sub., part lots 30-31.
Defiance Township —
Tyler Gerken to Tyler and Jaylynn Gerken, Brand's Sub., lot 1.
Jeremiah Seip to Gregory and Kimberly Cramer, Sec., 13, 2.95 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Jeffier and Kendra Rucket to Scott and Taryn Monroe, Sec,. 19, 1.428 acres.
Samuel Jr. and Marjorie Rhodes, co-trustees, to Mark Rhodes et al, Highlands Add., lots 16-19.
Hicksville Township —
Isaac Yoder to Jayme Stratton, Sec. 30, 1.58 acres.
Highland Township —
Chris Linder to Robert and Amy Wachtman, Sec. 4, 0.568 acre.
Mark Township —
Scott Timbrook to Marcus and Tessa Stephan, Noneman's Mark Allotment, lots 2-3.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Estate of John A. Mitchell (dec.) to Theresa Bishop, Riverdale Heights Extension #2 and Revised Plat, lot 111.
Ney Village —
J.T. McCavit to Pauline Curtis, Mackinaw Add., part lot 4; Mackinaw Add. and vacated alley and streets, lot 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.