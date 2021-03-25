Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Michael Mann, 29, Defiance, retail, and Robyn Corron, 30, Defiance, teacher.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Elliott Wilde, 307 Osceola Ave., and Elizabeth Wilde, 307 Osceola Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
State Bank and Trust Company, 401 Clinton St., vs. Clara Fessel, address unavailable; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Ashlee Frederick, 21551 Ohio 637, vs. Ryan Frederick, Hicksville. Divorce.
Clint Tribble, Hicksville, and Jamie Smith, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Nicholas Siewert, 1209 Valley Forge Drive, and Nicole Siewert, 740 Deerwood Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Gary Davis, Toledo. Money judgment.
Brenda Griffith, surviving spouse of Gerald Griffith (dec.), 1216 Magnolia Drive, vs. Johns Manville, 925 Carpenter Road; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Asbestos worker's compensation complaint filed.
Maria Spangler, 730 Summit St.; Zaiden Rodriguez, a minor by and through Mariah Spangler, 730 Summit St., vs. Jerall Jack, Bryan. Money judgment.
Arin Polhamus, Hicksville, and Daniel Polhamus, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Chelsea Williamson, 721 Holgate Ave., and Ronald Williamson, 28289 Jewell Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Daniel Starr, 1816 Ayersville Ave., vs. Mallena Starr, 539 Bunn St. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Christiane Ramirez, address unavailable, vs. Ulises Chagoyan, 295 Blanchard Drive. Consent agreement and domestic violence civil protection order.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Chad Peter, Hicksville. Case dismissed with prejudice.
The Toledo Edison Co., Akron, vs. Dayton Freight Lines Inc., Dayton; and Time Warner Cable (Spectrum), St. Louis, Mo. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Parry Shetler, 885 Summit St., and Ruth Shetler, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Mary Coles, 1124 Power View Drive, and Ronald Coles, 715 Village Lane. Marriage dissolved.
Tamela Noe, 500 N. Clinton St., vs. Chase Bussing, 1964 Riverside Ave. Divorce granted.
Progressive Specialty Insurance Co., Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Erika Lopez, Fayette. Judgment for plaintiff.
Randy Rosebrock, Hicksville, vs. Siebenaler Construction Co., Edon; Dyna-Crete LLC, Edgerton; and Pahl Rady Mix Concrete Inc., Bryan. Case dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
David Daoust (dec.) to Tamara Theaker, Baringer's Second Add., lot 33.
Defiance Ward 2 —
John and Nancy Stauffer to Shiloh Shoemaker, May and Others Add., part lot A.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Clifford and Tina Ruggles to Lockwood Investment Properties Ltd., Carter and Others Add., lot 78.
BTRJC Enterprises LLC to Gwam Heater Family LLC, Clipper Add. Sub. of Lots 306-316, lot 5.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Barbara Hahn (dec.), trustee, to Jeffrey Hahn, successor trustee, Lakota Hills Sub, Phase IV, lot 69.
Pridelands of Defiance LLC to John and Carissa Kosat, Biede Place Add., lot 190, part lot 191.
Kelly Osburn to Rex Robison, Krotz's Add. to East Defiance, lots 21-23.
Estate of Jose Trevino to Thelma Trevino, Valley View Add., part lot 1.
Sherwood Village —
Ney Oil Company to C Properties LLC, Sherwood Crossings Phase I, lot 3.
Hicksville Village —
Rex Conine (dec.) to Clara Conine, Bunnell's First Add., lot 21.
Charles and Julie Witte to Riley Witte, Auditor's Plat, part lot 87, lot 189.
Christopher and Crystal Banks to Lauaren Cummins, Shoe Factory Add., lots 112-114.
Joshua Sharpe to Kenneth and Arielle Dougal, Partnership Add., part lot 28, lots 30-31.
Robert Nestor (dec.) to Betty Jennings, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 19.
Betty Jennings to Michelle Elston, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 19.
Highland Township —
Janice Elliott et al to Zachary Morris et al, Sec. 4, 0.839 acre, 3.831 acres.
Randy Zimmerman to Zimmerman 1883 LLC, lot 21, 80 acres.
Gary and Monica Lloyd to Rexford and Diana Bartlett, Sec. 33, 9.345 acres.
Mark Township —
Heather Fisher to Heather and Christopher Fisher, Sec. 27, 2.004 acres.
Jason Saylor to Jason and Virginia Saylor, Sec. 34, 5 acres, 1.482 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Carlton Dietsch (dec.) to Christine Dietsch et al, Sec. 4 and 5, Auditor's Plat, 7.4 acres, part lot 27; Sec. 5, 80.25 acres, Sec. 6, 11.16 acres, Sec. 7, 36.34 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
RAF Investments Ltd. to Daniel G. Hamin Defiance LLC, Sec. 13, 19.991 acres.
Noble Township —
Estate of Linda M. Sowers to Paul Sowers, Sec. 2, 5.941 acres.
Daniel Siler (dec.) to Peggy Siler, Sec. 12, 2.129 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Estate of Linda M. Sowers to Paul Sowers, Riverview Add. Extension, lot 108.
Dennis Engel (dec.) to Melissa Hoeffel, Engelwood Extension, lot 13, part lot 14.
Defiance City NELSD —
Eric Rosebrook to Kerry Rosebrook, Irish Green Condos, Unit 685.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Joseph Lenhart et al to Dennis and Jeanette Verhoff, Sec. 21, 59.523 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Daniel Siler (dec.) to Peggy Siler, Sec. 25, 15 acres.
Christine Helser to Benjamin and Tracie Holman, Sec. 36, 2.101 acres.
Washington Township —
Robert and Melinda Seibert to Robert Seibert, Sec. 6, 1.653 acres.
Ney Village —
Estate of Mildred A. Caryer to Jeffrey Caryer, Mackinaw Add., lots 25-26.
Estate of Mildred A. Caryer to Gerald Cryer Jr., Original Plat, part lot 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.