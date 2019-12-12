Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Robert Wachtman, 21, Defiance, military/active Army, and Amy Beair, 18, Van Wert, sales associate.
Joel Martin, 39, Defiance, engineer, and Hannah Harshman, 28, Defiance, accounting manager.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2, Jessup, Md., vs. Susan and Paul Zimmerman, 900 Lincoln Drive. Money judgment.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2, Jessup, Md., vs. Amy King, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Selina Gile, 580 Three Rivers Court. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Carolyn Schnipke, 26195 Winchester Drive. Money judgment.
Dan Davis-Johnson, 830 Kentner St., vs. Kristin Davis-Johnson, Napoleon. Divorce.
Dan Eicher, Hicksville and Jeffery Panico, Hicksville, vs. Michael and Angela Hart, Mark Center; Defiance County treasurer; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Kyle Lindeman, 994 W. High St., vs. Jessica Garcia, 902 Jefferson Ave. Divorce.
Journal entries
Defiance County treasurer vs. Robert Geiger, 503 Ravine Ave.; unknown spouse of Robert Geiger, 503 Ravine Ave.; Sally Geiger, 503 Ravine Ave.; unknown spouse of Sally Geiger; State Bank and Trust Company, 401 Clinton St.; Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus; Ohio Department of Treasury, Washington, D.C.; United States Attorney General's Office, Toledo; Tradesman International Inc., Cincinnati; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Miguel Reyes, 534 Degler St.; and Aliex Reyes, 520 Defiance Crossing, vs. Tom Reyes, 911 E. Second St.; and unknown spouse of Tom Reyes. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Ann Gump, 309 Williams St. Plaintiff granted default judgment.
HSBC Bank USA, Columbus, vs. Jeffrey Bechtold, Marion; Kathryn Bechtold, Mark Center; Defiance County treasurer; and Defiance County commissioners. Summary judgment and decree in foreclosure.
Amy Rickman, Hicksville, and Michael Rickman, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Donald Retcher, 23171 Nagel Road, vs. Michelle Retcher, 02865 Ohio 66. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Janet Fischer (dec.) to Eric Fischer, Holgate's Third Add., lot 6.
Janet Fischer (dec.) to Stephen Fischer, South Defiance Add., part lots 33-34; Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, lot 136.
CJB Rentals LLC to Jordan Delarber, Heidepreim's Add. to South Defiance, lot 5.
Jack and Dorothy Oberlin to Linda Maag et al, Tecumseh Add., part lots 18-19.
Defiance Ward 3 —
AAT Real Estate LLC to Craig Clayton, Southworth Add., lot 39, part lot 40.
Defiance Ward 4 —
M-Fischer Enterprises LLC to T & S Brown Enterprises LLC, Sec. 35, 1.241 acres.
Connie Holbrook (dec.) to Stanley Holbrook, Chalet Place Add., lots 28-30.
Amie Appleton to Patrick Schomburg, Charles E. Bronson's Add., lot 11.
Delaware Township —
Rick Speiser to Richard and Christina Harris, Sec. 15, 0.688 acre split, 11.311 acres, 0.699 acre split.
Sherwood Village —
Vivian Fraley to Chaz Sweinhagen, auditor's plat, part lot 63.
Hicksville Village —
Stacy Heitzmann (dec.) to Shayne Heitzmann, Greenlawn Sub., lot 5.
Virgil Conley (dec.) to JoAnne Conley, Zeis and Parker's Add., part lot 18, part lot 18.
Estate of JoAnne Conley to Robert Jr. and Sherree Miller, Zeis and Parker's Add., part lot 18, part lot 18.
Phillip Piersma to Bruce Guilford et al, Edgerton and Tannehill's Add., lot 6.
Estate of Alice L. Karnes to Beverly King, Millcreek Condo Phase 1, unit 120.
Hicksville Township —
Source One Electrical FLP to Dennis and Sheryl Vetter, Hickory Hills Estates, lot 18.
Highland Township —
Dwight and Tammy Donaldson to Dwight and Tammy Donaldson, trustees, Third Add. to Slussers Home Add., lots 30, 32.
Carl Owens to William Burt, Fourth Add. Slussers Home, lot 5.
Rita Winnie to James and Rita Charbonneau, Sec. 11, 0.61 acre.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Jacquelyn Blair to Michael and Angela Eckstein, Sec. 34, 2 acre.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Susan Bacon (dec.) to Kevin Bacon, successor trustee, University Heights, lot 13, lot 13.
Noble Township —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Joost & Joost Ltd., Noble Estates Sub., Phase 3, lot 35.
Defiance City Richland Twp./DCSD —
Estate of Linda Mullen to Ernesto and Leticia Jiminez, Bistel Add. Extension, part lot 120.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Valeria Barber to Dawn Baldridge, Irish Greens Condos, unit 687.
North Richland Township —
Paul Dunbar, trustee, to Debra Hancock et al, co-successor trustees, Sec. 10 1.584 acres.
Debra Hancock et al, co-successor trustees to Reineke Real Estate LLC, Sec. 10, 1.584 acres.
South Richland Township —
Randall Groll, trustee, to Randall Groll, Sec. 25, 80 acres, 33.376 acres, 78.043 acres, 1.957 acres, 40 acres.
Randall and Diana Groll to Michael Groll et al, trustees, Sec. 25, 80 acres, 33.376 acres, 78.043 acres, 1.957 acres, 40 acres.
Diana Groll, trustee, to Diana Groll, Sec. 25,33.376 acres, 1.957 acres, 40 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Sue Speiser (dec.) to Chadd Speiser, Evansport original plat, lots 23-24.
Benjamin Vitek to Amber Dumire, Sec. 18, 10.419 acres, 4 acres.
Washington Township —
John Singer (dec.) to John Singer et al, Sec. 26, 72.23 acres; Sec. 35, 80 acres.
Jesse and Brittany Renollet to Zakkery Witte, Hartzog's Allotment, lots 37-38.
Loretta Schulz (dec.) to Linda Wirtner et al, Sec. 27, 98 acres; Sec. 36, 30.196 acres.
Loretta Schulz (dec.) to Lisa Holtsberry et al, Sec. 27, 79.35 acres; Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Loretta Schulz (dec.) to Larry Schulz et al, Sec. 27, 120 acres.
Sarah Deran (dec.), successor trustee, to Brandy Tipton, trustee, Sec. 33, 38.5 acres.
