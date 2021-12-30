Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Nicholas Nye, 22, Edgerton, U.S. Army, and Isabela Lauharn, 20, Napoleon, child caretaker.
Franklin Wilfong, 38, Defiance, delivery, and Audrey Rhoads, 30, Defiance, retail banker.
Andrew McCloskey, 35, Defiance, IT department manager, and Ashley Laney, 30, Defiance, student.
On the docket
Danielle Ratliff, 1051 Ralston Ave., and Shaun Ratliff, 1051 Ralston Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Tonia Schudel, Hicksville, and Joseph Schudel, 1585 Terrawenda Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Ralph Gipple Jr., as heir to the estate of Patsy Joyce Gipple, Hicksville; Jane Doe, unknown spouse of Ralph Gipple Jr., Hicksville; and United States of America, c/o U.S. Attorney General, Washington, D.C.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Natalia Jones, 1116 Perry St., vs. Lovell Jones III, 2002 Baltimore Road. Divorce.
Journal entries
Michael Dobbins, 1519 Terrawenda Drive, vs. Chandra Dobbins, 618 Dakota Place. Divorce granted.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Troy Rupp, 1571 Westgate Drive; unknown spouse of Troy Rupp, 1571 Westgate Drive; Diane Shelt, Rossford; Defiance County treasurer; and Ohio Attorney General, Columbus. Default judgment on foreclosure.
William and Sarah Whitaker, Ney, vs. Truist Bank, successor in interest to BB&T Mortgage, W. Columbia, S.C. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
David Grand, trustee, to David Grant et al, Original Plat, part lot 107.
Cabin Fever Coffee and Gifts, LLC, to Cabin Fever Commons, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 106, part lot 106.
Jose and Deborah Gonzalez to Candace and Jeremiah Roberts, Auditor's Plat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 63.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Julie Fleming to Maria Wreede, Latty's First Add., lot 20.
Defiance Ward 4 —
David and Beverly Hohenberger to Rhonda Taylor et al, Ansberry Place Add., part lots 52-53.
Caitlan Dapp to Ernie and Katherine Reeves, East Defiance Add., lot 26.
Ann F. Miller (dec.) to Diana Owens, Oak Park Add., lots 37-39.
Rex Jr. and Lori Robison to Hunter McKenzie, Krotz's Add., lot 23.
Sharon Greear et al to Judy and John Rohlf et al, Hay's Add. to East Defiance, part lot 5, lots 6-7.
Tammy Ciotola et al to Judy an John Rohlf, Hay's Add. to East Defiance, part lot 5, lots 6-7.
Defiance Township —
Randall King (dec.) to Leslie King, Sec. 3, 1.924 acres.
William Schmidt Sr. (dec.) to Linda Schmidt, Houck's River View Sub., lots 5-6.
Jeffery Miller to R&J Burk Enterprises, LLC, Sec. 29, 7.206 acres.
Farmer Township —
D & D Mavis Farms, LLC, to Natalie Appel, Sec. 7, 12.33 acres (split).
Hicksville Village —
Rodney and Christine Cover to Gregory Bell and Rianna Rochel, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 41.
Steven Conley to Loren Eicher, Husted Sub., part lot 7.
Paulette Bremer et al to Kristina Giddings, Westwood Place Condos, Unit 2.
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Ray A. Wagler to Harmon Hetrick, Sec. 2, 75.75 acres.
Raymond and Orpha Eicher to Rodney and Christine Cover, Sec. 9, 1.205 acres.
Brian Rohrs, trustee, to Brian Rohrs et al, Sec. 23, 32 acres.
Highland Township —
Danielle Meyer and Matthew Meyer, Maple Ave. Sub. Sec. 11, lot 3.
Mark Township —
Estate of Ray A. Wagler to Ranch Karacson, LLC, Sec. 5, 15.338 acres split.
Estate of Ray A. Wagler to Raymond Jr. and Linda Conkey, Sec. 6, 7.631 acres split.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Joshua and Marietta Raber to Verna Raber, Sec. 29, 25.485 acres.
Verna Raber to Ruth Raber et al, Sec. 29, 25.485 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Estate of Larry L. Emmel to Joan Emmel, Riverdale Heights, lot 54.
Deborah King (dec.) to David King, Riverdale Heights Extension, part lots 98, 100, part lot 100.
Noble Township —
Becky and Karl Schrag to Spenser and Stephannie Reed, Sec. 14, 10.037 acres.
Noble Township Board of Education to Bentley Enterprises, Sec. 15, 1 acre.
Noble Township School District to Bentley Enterprises, Sec. 15, 2 acres, 2 acres.
Estate of Michael A. Lucas to Mindy Holifield et al, Sec. 15, 1.148 acres.
Northeastern Local School District to Bentley Enterprises, Brunersburg, lots 53-54.
Noble Township Board of Education to Bentley Enterprises, Brunersburg, lots 56-59.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Maria Wreede et al to Mikayla Goller et al, Engelwood Extension, lot 34.
Tiffin Township —
Joyc Draper, trustee, to John Draper, successor trustee, Sec. 4, 43 acres, 12.08 acres, 40 acres.
John Draper, successor trustee, to John Draper, Sec. 4, 43 acres, 12.08 acres, 40 acres.
Washington Township —
Jon Kleinhen (dec.) to Melissa Kleinhen, Sec.4, 5 acres.
Sarah Renz et al to David Renz, Sec. 31, 50.32 acres.
Ney Village —
John and Diane Singer to Jerome and Charlene Scharf, Sec. 21, part lot 20 (0.498 acre).
