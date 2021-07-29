Defiance County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Mohammad Ali, Fort Wayne, Ind., vs. FWT, LLC, Hicksville; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Jorge Aguilar, 604 Sierra Way, vs. Janet Worline, 1683 Mystic Cove Court. Money judgment.
Michealangelo Villarreal, address unavailable, vs. Roy Arroyo, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Cassandra Sammons Fruchey, c/o Calhoun County Friend of the Court, Battle Creek, Mich., vs. Steven Boggess, 1002 Ottawa Ave. Foreign support.
Lucero Salto, Grover Hill; and Kelly, Angel, Ingrid and Sergio Bautista, Grover Hill; vs. Jennifer Brown, 25397 Bowman Road; and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Newark. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Josh Nicolen, 1518 Westgate Drive. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Roland Maxson, 1062 Madison Ave. Case dismissed with failure to prosecute.
Oak Health Care Investors of Defiance, Inc./dba The Laurels of Defiance, 1701 S. Jefferson Ave., vs. Carol Rau, 2209 Jefferson Ave. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Oak Health Care Investors of Defiance Inc./dba The Laurels of Defiance, 1701 S. Jefferson Ave., vs. Betty Todd, Oakwood. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Michael Salyers, Ney. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Oak Health Care Investors of Defiance Inc./dba The Laurels of Defiance, 1701 S. Jefferson Ave., vs. Marie Hall, Oakwood. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
United Consumer Financial Services Co., Inc., Independence, vs. Steve Grant, Hicksville. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Miranda Belcher, 22953 Kammeyer Road. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Capital One Bank USA vs. Julie Rockhold, 876 S. Clinton St. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee of Antler Mortgage Trust 2018-RTL1, Lisle, Ill., vs. T3 Properties, LLC, Paulding; Timothy Font II, Paulding; Century West Jericho Soccer Partners, LLC, Rochelle Park, N.J.; Century Partners, LLC, Rochelle Park, N.J.; and Defiance County treasurer. Four cases dismissed without prejudice.
Adam Thomley, 625 Wayne Ave., vs. Andrea Thomley, Bowling Green. Divorce granted.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-3, Norcross, Ga., vs. Deb Ryan, 1182 Valley Forge Drive. Judgment for plaintiff.
Clint Tribble, Hicksville, and Jamie Smith, Hicksville. Case dismissed.
Colleen, Grace, Cooper and Macy Wright, Ney; and Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency, 1300 E. Second St., vs. Jamie Wright, Hicksville. Complaint for child support and related orders granted.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Frederick Schultz, trustees, et al to Perry and Fifth Properties,LLC, First Add. Block 4, part lot 7, lot 8.
Debbie and John Binkle to Jacquline Brown, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, lot 102.
Derek and Audrey Brandi to Mark Janowiecki Jr., Charles Miller's Add. Block B and Block A, part lots E, F.
Carol Stephenson (dec.) to Bruce Stephenson, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 19.
Bruce Stephenson to Blue Chip Housing, LLC, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 19.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Charles and Norma Barber, trustees, to Norma Barber, trustee, Westwood Add., part lots 45-46.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Estate of Kathy J. Pickering to David Pickering, Northfield Add., lot 53.
Marlene Ganoe to Melissa Jones et al, Hartzog Northside Allotment, lot 11.
Trace and Morgan Williams to Andrew Blank, Carter and Others Add., lot 45.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Carol Stephenson (dec.) to Bruce Stephenson, Chinook Trailers Condos, Unit L.
Tracie and Benjamin Holman to Pamela McDowell, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 43.
Johnny Cochran (dec.) to Pamela McDowell, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 43.
Richard and Pamela McDowell to Steve Hoffman, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 43.
Defiance City DCSD —
Kevin Zeller to Levi and Chelsea Mansfield, Belden's Revised First Add., lot 15.
Estate of Susan Lee Tucker Castle to Danny Ordway, Sec. 13, 3.385 acres.
Delaware Township —
Mark and Debra Rhodes to Brady Rhodes, trustee, Sec. 5, 1.862 acres.
Estate of Carol L. Bohn to Laura Fitzwater et al, Sec. 24, 14 acres.
Farmer Township —
Zachariah Ankney to Steven Snyder, Sec. 13, 1.593 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Gregory Slattery et al to Cody and Jasmin Hart, Edgerton's Outlots, part lot 11, lot 12.
Mike Jr. and Norma McCann to Dean McCann et al, Guilford Sub., lot 2.
Hicksville Township —
Duane and Angela Johnson to William and Bailey Tear, Sec. 7, 5.378 acres.
Willard and Janetta Hochstetler to Timothy and Charity Coblentz, Sec. 9, 5 acres.
Highland Township —
James Waldron Jr. (dec.) to Phyllis Waldron, Sec. 6, 2 acres.
Gerald Lenhart to Daniel and Carol Pahl, Sec. 9, 0.818 acre.
Margaret and Ryan Giesige to Dustin and Janelle Lucas, Sec. 32, 2.554 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Brian and Kathleen Scranton to John McDonough, Sec. 23, 2.707 acres.
Noble Township —
Arc and Michele Diehl to Julie Miller, trustee, Sec. 18, 0.492 acre (split).
Defiance City-NELSD —
Leroy Jr. and Paulette Sanders to Trace and Morgan Williams, Kettenring Hills, lot 19.
JWW Development, LLC, to James Kamren, LLC, Kettenring Hills Sub. Replat 3, lots 22-23, 25.
James Kamren, LLC, to JWW Development, LLC, Candlewood Condos III, units 1-2, 5-6, 7-8.
North Richland Township —
Jill Kline to Derek and Jill Kline, Winchester Hills, lot 9.
Jeffrey and Claudia Adams to Andrew and Sarah Nagel, Winchester Hills Extension, lot 2.
South Richland Township —
Carolyn Pahl to James Pahl, Sec. 25, 20 acres (split).
