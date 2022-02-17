Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Michael Clem, 28, Defiance, forklift operator, and Yvonne King, 33, Defiance, unemployed.
Jacques Willemse, 37, Centurion, South Africa, art auctioneer, and Gabrielle Frake, 32, Defiance, art gallery director.
McCauley Potts Swann, 30, Defiance, equipment tech, Chelsey Nakoa, 33, Defiance, unemployed.
Codie Ledford, 28, Bryan, self-employed, and Madelyn Coressel, 26, Defiance, unemployed.
Norman Drumm Jr., 60, Bryan, disabled, and Sandra Freeman, 64, Bryan, DSP-home health care.
Robert Rice Jr., 55, Defiance, maintenance, and Trena Phenix, 59, Romulus, Mich., direct care support.
On the docket
Samantha Yahraus, c/o Dupage County Aurora Region CSS, Aurora, Ill., vs. Jaren Tipton, 912 Washington Ave. Reciprocal support.
Steven Manges, Edon, vs. Joseph Mullett, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Oak Health Care Investors of Defiance, Inc., 1701 Jefferson Ave., vs. William Kneisley, 1402 Milwaukee Ave. Money judgment.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Adam Ketcham and Melissa Ketcham, 858 Regonda Drive; United States of America, Western Division, Toledo; United States of America, Maim Justice Building, Washington, D.C.; and Defiance County treasurer. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jeff Robertson, 23867 Kammeyer Road. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Randy Miller, 14428 Singer Road. Money judgment.
Susan Fruth-Sackett, 1130 Jefferson Ave., vs. Darrin Sackett, 755 Village Lane. Dissolution of marriage.
Wilmington Trust, West Valley, Utah, vs. Jamison and Amanda Clark, 28809 Standley Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Self Help Ventures Fund, Charlotte, N.C., vs. Jason Clark, Ney; Holly Parker, Ney; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Mark Maggin, Fayette, vs. Menard, Inc., Eau Claire, Wisc.; Menard, Inc., Columbus; Menards, 08845 Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Troy Rupp, 1571 Westgate Drive. Judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kendra Azbell, 08574 Stever Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Ben Zeitz, 323 Aspen Terrace. Judgment for plaintiff.
Anthony Fenner, Edgerton, vs. Molly Fenner, Edgerton. Separation agreement.
Jamie Clemens, 24923 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, vs. David Clemens, address unavailable. Divorce granted.
Tonia Schudel, Hicksville, and Joseph Schudel, 1585 Terrawenda Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Cassandra Slane, Sherwood; and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 1300 E. Second St., vs. Sean Slane, Archbold. Duty of support ordered.
Brenda Griffith, 1216 Magnolia Drive, surviving spouse of Gerald Griffith (dec.), vs. Johns Manville, 925 Carpenter Road; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Estate of Raul Sanchez to Christiana Sanchez et al, Killey Add., lots 1, 6.
Andrea Imthurn to Jordan Velez, Mrs. Bouton's First Add., lot 8.
Estate of Robert H. Fleming to Julie Fleming, Loyd's Second Add., part lot 77.
Douglas Tressler to Regina Bidlack, Auditor's Plat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 36.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Julie Miller to Cletus and Julie Miller, trustees, Northfield Add., part lot 2, lot 3; Auditor's Plat of Lots North of the Maumee River, part lot 28.
Frederick Russell Jr. et al to DFM Rentals, LLC, Corwin Add., lot 120.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Debra Walters to Audrey Vera, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 68.
Stephan and Fatima Assaf to Troy Herendeen et al, Gnadensburg, First Add., lot 6.
Glenn and Bonnie Vinz to Garrett Roth, Mistywood Crossing Phase 1, lot 10.
Defiance Township —
Sonia and Charles Whiteford to Gregory Wilk, Brands Sub., lot 9.
Robert Royal et al to William Voirol Jr., Sec. 3, 43.284 acres (split), 18.904 acres (split).
Robert Royal et al to Stephen and Athena Brown, Sec. 3, 99.098 acres (split).
Jacalyn and Stephen Moss to Kimmi Floro et al, Revised Plat of Auglaize Pines Sub. Extension 1, lot 10.
Delaware Township —
William II and Laurie Flanary to Casey and Candice Lewis, Sec. 13, 5 acres.
Steven Wise (dec.) to Belinda Wise, Sec. 23, 5.191 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Michael Lucas, trustee, to The Sherwood State Bank, Original Plat, lot 13.
Farmer Township —
Estate of Margaret Ludeker to Christine Barnett, Farmer Center, Sec. 21, lot 22, lot 11, part lot 10.
Estate of Keith W. Langham to Cynthia Langham, Sec. 31, 0.5 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Janice L. Sweet to Cheyenne Johnston, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 15.
Estate of Sandra E. Tyler to Mary Morabito, Auditor's Plat, part lots 268-269.
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Randy L. Sweet to Cynthia Sweet, Sec. 4, 1.483 acres.
Gregory and Tina Kline to Victor Silcott II, Sec. 7, 2.012 acres.
Robert and Gayle Yoder to Zachariah and Brittany Slattery, Sec. 8, 15.969 acres (split).
Highland Township —
Scott Smith (dec.) to Danielle Gomez et al, Sec. 25, 40 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp. —
Roberta Folland to Marla Pancake, Wooded Acres Estates Phase II, lot 47.
Bonnie Amsbaugh (dec.) to Joseph Speiser et al, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 5.
Noble Township —
Julie Miller to Cletus and Julie, trustees, Sec. 8, 93.204 acres.
Garrett Spangler to Heidi Spangler, Noble Estates Sub. Phase 3, lot 38.
Julie Miller to Cletus and Julie Miller, trustees, Sec. 17, 41.076 acres; Sec. 17,12.081 acres; Sec. 17, 28.545 acres.
Michael Harris et al to Michael Harris, Sec. 20, 5 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Zachary and Alina Erb to Jacob Hardy et al, Riverview Add. Extension 2, lot 16.
