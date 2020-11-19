Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Yzeric Barnhart, 23, Hicksville, sales-Menards, and Madison Begley, 23, Hicksville, inventory-Menards.
Jose Martinez, 67, Defiance, disabled, and Elizabeth Shaffer, 81, Defiance, retired.
Miguel Garcia, 29, Toledo, boilermaker, and Yesenia Perez, 24, Defiance, laborer.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Jennifer Bustamante, 120 Lakeview Drive, vs. Alex Bustamante, Sherwood. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Stephen Nye, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Journal entries
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2, Jessup, Md., vs. Amy King, Hicksville. Default judgment for plaintiff.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Atlanta, Ga., vs. Tyler Breen, 06909 Ohio 66; and Teresa Storms-Cooper, 06909 Ohio 66. Judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Gena Nye, Hicksville. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Bettesue Johnson, Hicksville. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Rebeccah Dix, 1677 Mystic Cove; Evalyn Cruz, a minor, by and through her mother, next friend, 1677 Mystic Cove; Liana Cruz, a minor, by and through her mother, next friend, 1677 Mystic Cove; and Miguel Minor III, a minor, by and through his mother, next friend, 1677 Mystic Cove, vs. Lori Aganon, 727 1/2 Westwood Drive; and Trexis Insurance, Franklin, Tenn. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Michael Smart, 615 Seneca St., vs. Joshua Grimes, 208 Seneca St.; and Viking Insurance, Stevens Point, Wis. Case dismissed with prejudice.
James Brewer, 630 Squires Ave., and Angela Walters, 1492 Terrawenda Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Angela Warner, Hicksville, and Jason Warner, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jamie and Megan Smiddy to Charles III and Savannah Geisler, Bouton and Others Add., Block 5, lot 1, part lot 2.
Louis Sabo et al to Cheryl Tennyson, Killey Add., north part lot 4.
Emily and Michael Meyer to Dalton and Maria Morris, Baringer's Second Add., lot 25.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Ivan and Shannon Duerk to Estle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Holgate's First Add., Block 4, part lot 2.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Daniel Gray to T3 Properties, LLC, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, part lots 43, 44.
Estate of Elizabeth R. Gray to T3 Properties, LLC, Holgate's Add,. to North Defiance, part lot 44, lot 45.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Gregory and Krystie Peabody to Craig Drewes et al, River Meadows Condominium, building 15, unit 8.
Wade Roehrig et al to Nicole Bryant, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 44, part lot 45.
Defiance Township —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas J. Engel to John and Dawn Karnes, Belden's Revised First Add., lot 11.
Delaware Township —
Jacob and Kiley Timbrook to Jacob Timbrook, trustee, Sec. 12, 15.039 acres, 29.135 acres.
Jacob and Kiley Timbrook to Kiley Timbrook, trustee, Sec. 12, 15.039 acres, 29.135 acres.
Jacob Timbrook to Jacob Timbrook, trustee, Sec. 12, 2.5 acres.
Joseph and Janis Ramey to Edward Jr. and Ellen Ballard, Sec. 21, 1.017 acres, 7.274 acres.
Burnell Johns (dec.) to Ronald Jones et al, Sec. 32, 3.5 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Julie Ousley to Jeffrey Ousley, Noneman's Sub., lot 1.
Farmer Township —
Mark and Jennifer Main to Boyd Hootman et al, Farmer Center, Sec. 21, lot 6.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Donna Osmun to Dale Osmun, Auditor's Plat, part lots 128, 169, lot 180.
Jessica and Matthew Justice to David and Leslie Dunlap, Wirt's Add., part lots 8 and 10, lot 9.
Austen Hart to Judy Dreher, Bunnell's First Add., part lot 20.
Hicksville Township —
Benjamin and Andrea Shuman to Kevin and Kalli Countryman, Sec. 2, 36.515 acres.
Highland Township —
Mark and Keeta Diller to Gregory and Krystie Peabody, Baum's Add., lot 3, part lot 4.
Keith Mansfield (dec.) to Lee Hudnall et al, Sec. 19, 32 acres.
Keith Mansfield (dec.) to Jacqueline Bowling et al, Sec. 31, 17.51 acres, 16.54 acres, 33.24 acre, 32.43 acres.
Mark Township —
Burnell Johns (dec.) to Ronald Jones et al, Sec. 21, 23.082 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Brian and Sara Hammon to Timothy Wagler et al, Sec. 12, 6.117 acres (split), 43.277 acres (split).
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
North West Ohio Development Company, LLC, to George and Rudy Shindler, Stonegate Condos III, lots 1-2 (split).
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Estate of Michael J. Relyea to Norma Appel, Bistel Add. Extension, lot 117.
Washington Township —
George and Ruby Schindler to Scott Mocherman, Sec. 25, 5.002 acres.
Fred Donley to Jeremy and Katie Schroeder, Sec. 32, 38.931 acres, 29.012 acres.
Ney Village —
Nicholas and Victoria Saul to Katie Culler, Mackinaw Add., lot 11.
