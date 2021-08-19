Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Mark Coressel Jr., 40, Sherwood, operator, and Lisa Burns, 37, Sherwood, home loan processor.
John Noyes, 34, Defiance, paramedic, and Amy Meyer, 38, Defiance, LPN.
Justin Jackman, 30, Defiance, dump truck driver, and Summer Jones, 31, Defiance, none.
Tyler Kling, 27, Hicksville, unemployed, and Kristen Barnhouse, 29, Hicksville, warehouse worker.
Devin Ridgway, 25, Defiance, IT supervisor, and Tracy Cook, 25, Defiance, art teacher.
Adam Wood, 34, Defiance, technician, and Alisha Mason, 24, Defiance, universal worker.
On the dockets
Harley-Davidson Credit Corp., Carson City, Nev., vs. Michael Rafferty, 800 Washington Ave. Complaint in replevin.
Rebecca Jones, 26021 Bowman Road, vs. Jacob Jones, 420 Cleveland Ave. Motion to modify parenting plan.
Jorge and Veronica Aguilera, 1687 Cross Creek Lane, vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Bloomington, Ill.; and Stanley Cranston, statutory agent, Girard. Money judgment.
Debra Mohr, 787 Deerwood Drive, vs. Leonard Mohr, Adrian, Mich. Legal separation.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc., Norfolk, Va., vs. Michael Salyers, Ney. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kodey Stripe, 668 1/2 Clinton St. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Melissa Spencer, 513 Park Ave., vs. Adam Spencer, 20510 Russell Road. Divorce granted.
Rachel Cordle, 1033 Riverside Ave., vs. Richard Cordle, Sherwood. Divorce granted.
Keith Brannon Jr., 1120 Ayersville Ave., vs. Alyssa Brannon, Wauseon. Case dismissed.
Dustin Mays, Liberty Center, and Floetta Rupp, 610 W. Sessions St. Marriage dissolved.
Shelbie Bartley, address unavailable, vs. Joshua Smith, address unavailable. Civil protection order dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Estate of Thomas L. Bostelman to Betty Bostelman, Sec. 22, 0.57 acre.
Richard Kahle, trustee, to David Kahle, successor co-trustees, Sec. 29, .087 acre.
David Kahle, successor co-trustees, to Brian and Tammy Harr et al, Sec. 29, .087 acre.
David Kahle, successor co-trustees, to Brian and Tammy Harr, Sec. 29, .087 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jeffrey Strayer to Blake Patterson et al, Holgate's Second Add., Block 2, part lot R.
Defiance Ward 2 —
James Armstrong to Haley Saputo, Holgate's First Add., sub. lot B.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Ericha Griep et al to Gordon Helms, Carter and Others Add., lot 83.
Christine Palmer to Bradford Palmer, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, lot 28.
Rosemary Reiter to Ronald Coles, Pontiac Condos, unit 4.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of Janice C. Feeney to Okie Davis, Auditor's Plat of Ottawa Terrace, lot 3.
William Sterling (dec.) to Virginia Sterling, Mistywood Crossing Phase IV, lot 53.
Defiance Township —
Damien Sr. and Amanda Martinez to Carlos Garza III et al, Dels Acres, lot 2.
Larry and Agnes Weible to Timothy Weible et al, Sec. 3, 35.153 acres; Weibles Two Willows Sub., lots 1-2.
Charles and Delcie Jewell to Scarlet Zachrich et al, Sec. 9, 22.915 acres.
Ruben Gomez (dec.) to Wakiwakiwoowaki, LLC et al, Sec. 13, 0.593 acre; Wildwood Add., lots 9-11.
Sherwood Village —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Matthew Pollard, Original Plat, lots 7-8.
Jordan and Carissa Dagostaro to Austin Thomas, Rocks Add., Block A, part lot 7.
Farmer Township —
Vernon Ankney (dec.) to Paula Ankney et al, Sec. 32, 2 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Jill Baker to Jessica Randall, Central Place Add., lot 44.
Jacob and Janelle North to Adam and Corrie Swanson, Oak Park Add., lot 20.
Michael and Carol Brown to Adam and Corrie Swanson, Hillbrook Estates, part lot 20, lot 21.
Hicksville Township —
Michael and Miranda Sumpter to Jacob and Janelle North, Sec. 4, 2.972 acres.
Estate of Ardith Wilson to Jason and Tonya Brockman, Sec. 5, 1 acre.
Mark Township —
Marcus and Lindsey Steury to Lisa Samson, Sec. 20, 0.717 acre (split).
Lisa and Brian Samson to Marcus and Lindsey Steury, Sec. 20, 0.717 acre (split).
Jacquelyn Bair et al to Grube Capital Investments II, LLC, Sec. 34, 9.545 acres (transfer after split, combining), 33.786 (transfer after split, combining), 0.455 acre (transfer after split, combining).
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Roger Giddings (dec.) to Kristina Giddings, Sec. 28, 5.128 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
S. Mohre Investments, LLC, to Suzanna Wassink, Wemor Park Add., lot 3.
Richard Hughes (dec.) to Barbara Hughes et al, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 108.
Noble Township —
Estate of Gloria A. Hostettler to Raymundo Escobedo Jr., Sec. 5, 5 acres.
Therman and Sharon Ratliff to Justin Sampson, Christi Meadows Sub, Phase I, lot 108.
Brian and Deborah Brown to Joseph and Janet Aschemeier, River Chase Condos Phase I, unit 27.
Estate of Thelma M. Frost to Pauline and Michael Graziani, Sec. 12, 2.54 acres.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Shawn Vires to Green Edge Properties, LLC, Enterprise Add. Block 2, lot 16, part lot 18.
Defiance City NELSD —
Robert and Marjorie Kroeger to Christine Willee et al, Kettenring Hills, lot 61.
North Richland Township —
Diana Steffel to Charles Steffel et al, Sec. 2, 8.361 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Ralph Brown (dec.) to Barbara Brown, Sec. 18, 2.5 acres.
Toby and Stephanie Nagel to Ian and Savanna Weber, Sec. 36, 3.339 acres.
Washington Township —
James and Angela Goebel to Miranda Merschdorf et al, Lutterbeins Sub., lot 3.
Phil and Peggy Fix, co-trustees, to Donard Barns, Sec. 23, 1.826 acres.
Ney Village —
Carol Singer to John and Diane Singer, Auditor's Plat, part lot 20.
