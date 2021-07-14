Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Alex Gonzalez, 23, Defiance, sales advisor, and Haley Suffel, 23, Fort Wayne, Ind., echocardiographer.
Scott McDonald, 58, Defiance, self-employed, and Darby Naton, 52, Defiance, ins. account manager.
Connor English, 22, Defiance, teacher, and Nicole Holman, 22, Defiance, accountant.
Donovan Evans, 34, Defiance, STNA, and Lacey Byrd, 36, Defiance, customer service.
Howard Puehler, 57, Defiance, maintenance, and Lisa Niese, 55, Defiance, corrections officer.
Cameron Layne, 23, Defiance, student, and Stephanie Brown, 22, Defiance, nursing assistant.
Corey Simmons, 33, Defiance, laborer, and Whitney Mekus, 32, Defiance, server.
Kent Shininger, 41, Hicksville, operations manager, and Laura Weddington, 39, Napoleon, accounts payable spec.
Weaver Underwood, 24, Defiance, accountant, and Valerie Klein, 25, Defiance, intervention specialist.
On the dockets
Troy Klingler, 585 St. Paul St., and Jennifer Klingler, 825 Jackson Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Tianna Jackson, 484 Pontiac Drive, vs. Joe Jackson II, Toledo. Support modification.
Amy Drees, 29432 Ohio 18, vs. Jefferson Smucker, Archbold. Money judgment.
Catlyn Morgan, Continental; and Morgan Ross, Continental, vs. Pamela Florence, 15864 County Road 175. Money judgment.
Wendy Bodwell, Hicksville, vs. John Bodwell, Fort Wayne, Ind. Divorce.
Corwin Brown, Ney, vs. Justin Brown, Ney. Divorce.
David Jones, Bryan, vs. Joshua Green, 725 Division St.; and American Family Insurance, Madison, Wisc. Declaratory judgment.
Anthony Fenner, Edgerton, vs. Molly Fenner, Edgerton. Divorce.
Leland Sears, 38, College Place, vs. Melisa Sears, Bryan. Divorce.
Kenneth Mumy, Hicksville, and Melody Mumy, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Christopher Imhoof, Omaha, Neb., and Laura Imhoof, 4317 E. Rolling Meadows Boulevard. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Lisa and Van Hanenkratt, 14728 Power Dam Road, vs. Brianna Dahman, Wolcottville, Ind.; and Goodville Mutual Casualty Co., c/o German Mutual Insurance Co., Napoleon. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Erma DeTray (dec.), 10284 Ashpacher Road; and Harold DeTray II, administrator for estate of Erma Mae DeTray (dec.), 09692 Ashpacher Road; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; Citibank Federal Savings Bank, Reston, Va.; Citibank Federal Savings Bank, Flint, Mich.; unknown tenants, 214 Union St.; and unknown successors, heirs and assigns of Erma Mae DeTray (dec.), 10284 Ashpacher Road. Default and judgment of foreclosure.
Jason Dodson,25119 Mekus Road, and Christal Dodson, Paulding. Marriage dissolved.
Tiffany Meyer, 29644 Coressel Road, and Nathan Meyer, 29644 Coressel Road. Marriage dissolved.
Amanda Veres, Edgerton, and Terry Veres Jr., Bryan. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Estate of Harley Todd Flory to Joe Flory, trustee, Sec. 33, 10.172 acres.
Joe Flory, trustee, to Andrew and Katherine Fruth, Sec. 33, 10.172 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 _
Donald and Cheryl Heller to Cortney Derrow Properties, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 109.
Emily Martin et al to Emily Martin, Crossen and Others Add, lot 5, part lot 6.
Larry Hawkins to Eugenio Leal, Auditor's Plat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 28 1/2.
Edith Ott, trustee, to Hancy Hogrefe, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 93.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Davenport Properties, LLC, to M3K3 Properties, LLC, Romke's Add., part lot 6, part lot 6.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Estate of Lynn Keller (dec.) to Sharon Keller, Northfield Add. Extension, lot 10.
Defiance Ward 4 _
Mary Dale (dec.) to John Dale, Second Add. to Auglaize Estates, lot 42.
Ethan Schroeder to Sycamore Beach Properties, LLC, Gruner's Sub., of Lot C in Greenler's Add., lot 7.
John Weaner, executor of the estate of Beatrice S. Gonzales, to Chase Lockhart, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., part lot 6.
Darcy Lehman (dec.) to Michael Lehman et al, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 45.
Estate of Ella E. Edwards to Parker Wittenmyer et al, Sec., 36, part northeast 1/4.
Juan Perez to Juan and Rebecca Perez, Cottage Park Add., part lot 45.
Defiance Township —
Scott Keck (dec.) to Hazel Keck, Sec. 1, 2 acres.
Anthony and Rebecca Hug to Patricia Snider et al, Sec. 3, 1 acre.
Michael and Denise Emenhiser to Michael and Denise Emenhiser, Sec. 11, 2.597 acres.
Kimberlea Chandler to Steven Chandler, Wildwood Add., lot 8.
Sherwood Village —
Virginia Otermat et al to Brian and Robyn Miller, Highlands Add., part lot 5, lot 6.
Deborah and Donald Hessler to Jason Kurtz, Mackinaw Add., lot 18, lot 17 and vacated alley, lot 16 and vacated alley.
Gale Skinner to Amanda Ridgway, Miller and Others Add., lot 58.
Farmer Township —
Estate of James D. Holbrook to Shawn Holbrook, Sec. 4, 1.167 acres.
Christopher Daugherty et al to Raymond and Kathy Bok, trustees, Sec. 22, 79.075 acres.
Hicksville EVSD —
Gerard and Jean Bakle to James and Barbara Secrist, Longsworth Estates Add., lot 17.
Travis Brown to Kaylyne Rittenhouse et al, Auditor's Plat (Bunnell's Reserve), part lot 103 (lot 6).
Bradley and Lisa Laker to Laker Property Management, LLC, Parker and Others Add., part lot 1, lot 2.
Amy and Mark Haver to Austin and Melissa Osborne, Clearview Sub. Extension 1, lot 10.
Hicksville Township —
William and Bailey Tear to Heather Scott, Sec. 14, 3.233 acres.
Tim Betts Sr. (dec.), trustee, to Colette Betts, successor trustee, Sec. 28, 3.105 acres.
Colette Betts, successor trustee, to Colette Betts, Sec. 28, 3.105 acres.
Highland Township —
Arlene Wenzinger, co-trustee, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 26, 3.638 acres.
Derek and Rebecca Florence to Shawn Vires, Sec. 8, SW corner of the west half of the SW corner.
Carol and Michael Wagner to Kyle Metz, Sec. 16, 1.34 acres.
Ronald Wenzinger, co-trustee, to Theresa Basinger, trustee, Sec. 26, 3.638 acres.
Jeffrey Mast (dec.) to Shirley Mast, Sec. 29, 5.001 acres.
Rexford and Diana Bartlett to Gary and Debra Hunt, Sec. 33, 5.595 acres (split).
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Brenda Reinhart to Andrew and Leah Bredemeyer, Sec. 27, 20 acres.
Elinor Bauer to Jacquelyn Bair et al, Sec. 34, 2 acres, 8 acres, 58.891 acres, 10 acres.
Jacquelyn Bair et al to Jacquelyn Bair et al, Sec. 34, 2 acres, 1 acre (split).
Jacquelyn Bair et al to Michael and Miranda Sumpter, Sec. 34, 19.546 acres (split, to be combined), 0.488 acre (split, to be combined).
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Robert and Cheryl Yeo to Adam and Jarica Collins, Wooded Acres Plat 2, lot 26.
Michael Seibenick (dec.) to Pamela Seibenick, Stonegate Condos II, lot 227.
Noble Twp.-Defiance NELSD —
Bernard Shock to Bernard Shock, trustee, River Edge Condos, unit 383, building D.
Noble Township —
Sukup Manufacturing Co. to RVH, Ltd., Sec. 2, 2.426 acres (split).
Jeffrey Horvath, guardian of Wallace Junior Ordway, to Ronald and Lori Weber, Sec. 4, 2.72 acres.
Chloe Cole et al to Let It Ride Properties, Ltd., Sec. 11, 1.778 acres, 1.015 acres.
Terry Rebeck (dec.) to Betty Rebeck, Noble Estates Sub. Phase II, lot 43.
Betty Rebeck to Delmar Kerr, Noble Estates Sub. Phase II, lot 43.
North Richland Township —
John Wolf to Jerry Liska, Sec. 15, 23.48 acres.
Jerry Lisa, trustee, to Jerry Liska, Sec. 15, 23.48 acres.
South Richland Township —
Frances Florence et al to Marian Kaufman et al, Sec. 28, 0.617 acre.
Brian Brown to C. Property's, LLC, Degler's Second Add., part lot 1.
Tiffin Township —
Catherine Fedderke et al to Richard Kime, Sec. 15, 2.75 acres.
Washington Township —
John Singer et al, by Larry Gorrell, commissioner, to Steven and Barbara Coolman, Sec. 35, 72.9 acres (transfer after split).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.