Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Alec Frank, 26, Defiance, insurance agent, and Connor Sullivan, 25, Stryker, teacher.
Tomas Spires, 33, Hicksville, construction, and Amber Speaker, 29, Hicksville, laborer.
Jacob Stork, 37, Defiance, CFO, and Karrah Rath, 29, Defiance, account clerk.
On the docket
Shonda Coleman, address unavailable, vs. Carlos Marroquin, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Sondra Shaffer, 07417 Stever Road, vs. Jonathan Shaffer, 1936 Edgewood Drive. Divorce.
Rebecca Mack, Bloomingville, vs. Kenneth Mack, Holgate. Divorce.
Maria Wilson, Oakwood, vs. Randall Wilson, Oakwood; Angel Parker, Ottawa; and Erie Insurance Company, Erie, Pa. Money judgment.
Angela Mojica, Oakwood, vs. Gary Mojica, 1575 Westgate Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Mycumortgage, LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Dustin and Amber Blake, 26825 Behrens Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
David Rittenhouse, 21455 Banner School Road, and Heidi Rittenhouse, Rudolph. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Bruce Guilford, Hicksville, vs. Wendy Wyse, Archbold. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Dawn Brandt, 14597 Power Dam Road, vs. Eric Brandt, 22080 Switzer Road. Divorce granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. William Westrick, 26012 Nostalgic Road. Summary judgment for plaintiff.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Cloyd Sr. and Jennifer Crow, Garrett, Ind.; Village of Sherwood; and unknown tenants, Sherwood. Default judgment granted.
Kerisha Barajas, Mark Center, vs. Luis Barajas Jr., Paulding. Divorce granted.
Elliott Wilde, 307 Osceola Ave., and Elizabeth Wilde, 307 Osceola Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Taylor Wreede, Napoleon, and Maria Wreede, 1701 Crestwood Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Anthony Zimmerman, 28835 Ohio 281, and Jane Zimmerman, 1104 Powell View Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Martin Yoder, 2072 Laurelwood Drive, and Cheryl Yoder, Toledo. Marriage dissolved.
Jesus Velasquez, 112 East St., and Mireya Acevedo-Velasquez, New Bavaria. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Erin Sanchez, 1966 Christy Road, and Daniel Sanchez, 1966 Christy Road. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
David Shock to David and Susan Shock, trustees, Sec. 19, 5.003 acres (after split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Holly and Glen Frederick to Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd., Original Plat, part lot 54.
Donald and Bernie Kraber to Eclectic Wallflower Boutique, LLC, First Add. Block 4, part lot 5, part lot 5, part lot 5.
Christie Garcia to Don Leckner, Hoffman's First Add., lot 4.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Larry and Joyce Plummer to Ronald and Rhonda Cornwell, Plummer Second Add., lot 13.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Lori Black (dec.) to Andrea Sprow et al, Lots North of the Maumee River, part lot 37.
Estate of Antonia R. Rios to Jerry Baden, North Defiance Add., part lot 28.
Defiance Ward 4 —
James Wilde et al to Marlene Sutton, First Add. to Auglaize Estates, lot 14.
James Iler (dec.) to Carol Iler, Auglaize Condos, Unit C.
Todd Replogle Properties, LLC, to Wensink Property Management, LLC, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 27, part lot 28.
Joseph and Terri Schmenk to Mark Janowiecki Jr., Gnadensburg Add., lot 5.
Sanjuanita Almanza to Joseph Spradlin, C.P. Stark's First Add., lot 8.
Estate of Antonio Rios to Scott Sidle, Auditor's Plat of Lots East of the Auglaize River, part lot 34, part lot 34.
Allysen Vieira to Aaron Sommers et al, S & S Ranchland Third Revised Sub., lot 48.
Defiance Township —
James Iler (dec.) to Carol Iler, Sec. 12, 10 acres.
Delaware Township —
John and Gilda Beattie to Barbara Vanarsdalen, Sec. 3, 1.54 acres (split), 1.029 acres (split).
Rick Speiser to Ronald Kuhn, Sec. 15, 37.78 acres, 28.547 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Dustin Cupps to Scott Cupps, Auditor's Plat, lot 66.
Farmer Township —
D & D Mavis Farms, LLC, to Paul and Norma Appel, Sec. 7, 6.396 acres (split).
Lengachers Property's and Development, LLC, to Lengacher Properties and Development, LLC, Sec. 31, 37.319 acres.
Harold Plassman (dec.), trustee, to Susan Dominique et al, trustees, Sec. 34, 77 acres, 40 acres.
Susan Dominique (trustees) et al, to John Rethmel, trustee, Sec. 34, 77 acres, 40 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Anthony Gillespie to Amy Gillespie, Bunnell's First Add., lot 18, part lot 19.
Betty Pearson to Michael and Deborah Harris, Bunnell's First Add., part lot 6, part lot 6.
Haver Realty Company to Chander Sheikher, Auditor's Plat, lot 7.
Bradley and Deborah Guilford to David and Shannon Metz, Westwood Estates, lot 5.
Stephen Tonneas (dec.) to Yvonne Tonneas, Auditor's Plat, part lot 322.
Tyler and Kearston Blair to Lucille Hilbert, Shepard and Summers Add. and Enterprise Add., lot 1, part lot 5.
Hicksville Township —
David Raber (dec.) to Verna Raber, Sec. 4, 1.721 acres.
Verna Raber to Ruth Raber et al, Sec. 4, 1.721 acres.
Jill McCormack to Stacie McCormack et al, Covington Dells Add., lot 16.
John and Joyce Birkhold, trustees, to Hicksville Health Facilities, LLC, Sec. 15, 8.452 acres (split).
Liberty 7 Corporation to Joseph Adams III, Sec. 20, 1 acre, 1 acre, 1.046 acres.
Jennifer Reddin to Wayne Thompson, Sec. 23, 1 acre.
Highland Township —
Brian Berry to Brenon Berry et al, Sec. 4, 1.254 acres.
Virginia Price to Eric Hindes, Sec. 30, 2.5 acres.
Milford Twp-Central LSD —
David Raber (dec.) to Verna Raber, Sec. 34, 38.842 acres, 40.551 acres.
Verna Raber to Ruth Raber et al, Sec. 34, 38.842 acres, 40.551 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
David Raber (dec.) to Verna Raber, Sec. 30, 80 acres.
Verna Raber to Ruth Raber et al, Sec. 30, 80 acres.
Defiance City Noble Twp./DCSD —
Chad and Amy Rose to Kenneth Scott, University Heights Add., lot 7.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City/NELSD —
Chin-Hsing and Shu-Chen Lin to Sherri and Kenny Choi, trustees, College Hill Allotment, lot 7, part lot 8.
Scott and Elizabeth Smiddy to Advanced Capital Investments, LLC, Sec. 14, 0.44 acre; Sec. 23, 0.2 acre.
Noble Township —
Ruth Warnimont, K.D. to S. Mohre Investments, LLC, Sec. 9, 0.97 acre.
Linda Ulrich to S. Mohre Investments, LLC, Sec. 9, 0.97 acre.
Lauren and Donna Kosh to Michael and Jacqueline Minch, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 114.
Reyes and Lori Ramirez to Ronald Limber et al, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 125.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Marcus Gomez to Wendy Golden, Richland Heights Add., part lot 4.
Steven Zimmerman et al, co-trustees, to N.E.D. V, LLC, Zimmerman's First Add., lot 4.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Jennifer Layne, trustee, to Reyes and Lori Ramirez, Second Add. Kettenring Hills Sub., lot 40.
North Richland Township —
Michael Brubaker to Michael Brubaker, Sec. 13, 2.001 acres (combining).
George and Janice Brubaker, trustees, to Michael Brubaker, Sec. 13, 1.498 acres (split, combining).
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Ricky and Annette Branham to Theresa and Ronald Handy, Sec. 33, 0.682 acre.
Defiance City-South Richland Twp./ALSD
Douglas Stevens (dec.) to Kimberly Stevens, Miller-Snyder Add., lot 30.
Kimberly Stevens to Michelle Stevens et al, Miller-Snyder Add., lot 30.
Tiffin Township —
David and Susan Shock to David and Susan Shock, trustees, Evansport Original Plat, lots 28, 49.
Cynthia Corbett to Benjamin and Leslie Meyer, Sec. 11, 34.971 acres.
Earnest Ball to Matthew and Chelsea Koester, Sec. 20, 0.98 acre.
