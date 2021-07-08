Defiance County
On the dockets
Joseph Adams III, Hicksville, vs. Connie Adams, address unavailable. Divorce.
Tara Gibson, Hicksville, vs. Brandon Gibson, Hicksville. Divorce.
Jessica Randall, Hicksville, and Mardi Randall, Levittown, Pa. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Kurt Kraber, 413 Tacoma Ave., vs. Jaqueline Kraber, 115 Greer St. Divorce granted.
Shari and Lonnie Schlosser, Cloverdale, vs. Balkar Malhi, Brampton, Ont.; and Hunter Express, Ltd., Brampton, Ont. Case dismissed with prejudice.
United Insurance Co., Bucyrus, vs. Lora Derrow, Continental. Judgment for plaintiff.
Platinum Rental LLC, Cunningham, Ky., vs. Jeremy Coler, 613 Santa Fe Place. Judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Somer Renollet, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Jamie Lambert, Ney. Judgment for plaintiff.
Michael Sigman, 1704 Durango Drive, and Autumn Starr, Antwerp. Marriage dissolved.
Marriage licenses
Ethan Thompson, 19, Minot, N.D., military, and Kaitlyn Mallett, 19, Sherwood, full-time student.
Nicolas Deveaux, 32, Defiance, retail management, and Rebekah Leach, 34, Evansport, retail sales.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
David Kieffer to Brenda Arps, Sec. 29, 0.299 acre
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jamie and Christa Johnston to Troy and Cynthia Herendeen, Original Plat, part lots 13-14.
Thomas Manley to Brian and Kevin Fedderke, Lloyd's Second Add. Extension, lot 32.
GED Enterprises LLC to Let It Ride Properties Ltd., Anthony Wayne Add., lots 40-41; Forest Heights Add., part lots 16-17.
Carp's B & D LLC to Danny II and Lauren Hill, Anthony Wayne Add., part lot 10.
Bruce Richey, successor trustee, to Defiance County Residential Housing Inc., Tecumseh Add., lot 5.
Baughman Holdings LLC, trustee, to Jeffrey and Jeanne Baker, Shawnee Heights Add., part lots 51-52.
Ernest Willis to Kevin Willis et al, Baringer's Third Add., lot 18.
Defiance Ward 2 —
John and Jennifer Moser to Matthew Van Atta, Phelps and Others Add., part lot B.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Scott Heller et al to Janet Heller, Olde Oaks Estates Sub., lots 6 and 6A.
Janet Heller to Jamie and Christa Johnston, Olde Oaks Estates Sub., lots 6 and 6A.
Defiance Township —
Nathan and Elizabeth Heller to Travis and Lindsey Setser, Sec. 3, 1.197 acres.
Richard and Marlene Metz to David and Kathy Metz, Sec. 9, 10.028 acres, 2.214 acres.
Jonathan and Abby Wolfrum to Jonathan and Abby Wolfrum, Sec. 33, 33.5 acres, 1.907 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Gregory Langham (dec.) to Janet Langham, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lot 25.
Stacey and Kylie Sweet to Richard Laney and Amanda Mills, Wirts Add., lot 12.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, to Robert Loomis, Hattery's Add., lot 36.
Hicksville Township —
Stewart and Sue Taylor to Stewart and Sue Taylor, co-trustees, Sec. 10, 3 acres, 2.717 acres.
Hillandale Farms Ohio LLC to EnviroKure, Inc., Sec. 13, 10.818 acres (split).
Highland Township —
David and Ashlie Thomas to Gabrielle Sheaks, Slusser's Homes Add., part lots 12-13.
Ryan Morehead et al to John II and Kathryn Hubbard, Sec. 27, 5 acres.
Mark Township —
Caleb and Tina Yoder to Cody and Allison Fink, Sec. 19, 3 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Fannie Mae, aka Federal National Mortgage Association, to Danielle Cameron, Sec. 5, 3.21 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Stewart and Sue Taylor to Stewart and Sue Taylor, co-trustees, Sec. 24, 55.872 acres, 40.021 acres.
Defiance City-Noble DCSD —
Estate of Anne C. Steyer to David Steyer et al, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 16.
Troy and Cythnia Herendeen to Matthew and Katherine Parsons, Riverdale Heights Add., part lots 32, 34.
Brok and Megan Coburn to John and Kathryn Swanson, Stonegate Estates, lot 7.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Kuhlman Development Company Limited to Charles and Lynn Heitmeyer, Sec. 22, 1.394 acres (split)
Noble Township —
Monica Carnahan to J & R Properties Defiance LLC, Sec. 9, 3 acres.
William Voirol Jr. to David and Kelsey Capps, Sec. 14, 2 acres.
Defiance City NELSD —
Hayco & Associates Inc. to Michael and Sally Snyder, Kettenring Hills Second Add., lot 39.
South Richland Township —
Steve Voigt Company LLC to Joseph Kieffer, Sec. 30, 0.306 acre.
Tiffin Township —
Julie Clemens et al to Joshua Angel et al, Sec. 12, 0.23 acre, .02 acre, 0.5 acre.
Anthony and Emily Lauber to Kayla Rethmel et al, Sec. 20, 1.018 acres.
Ney Village —
Made4U Properties LLC to Jonathan Fitch, Hanna's First Add., lot 11.
