Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Timothy Meine, 37, Ney, auto technician, and Brittany Clemens, 28, Ney, parts manager.
Trevor Abbott, 32, Auburn, Ind., Autokiniton, and Melissa Haynie, 33, Auburn, Ind., auto auction.
Mitchell Box, 23, Hicksville, groundsman, and Meagan Speakman, 21, Hicksville, unemployed.
Anthony Spangler, 29, Fort Wayne, assistant manager, and Brittany Berning, 24, Fort Wayne, medical lab tech.
Chad Rosalez Sr., 38, Hicksville, shipping and receiving, and Jennifer Harrold, 29, Bryan, sales.
Dustin Mapes, 20, Defiance, military, and Amaya Villagomez, 20, Defiance, sales representative.
On the dockets
Michael Ankney, Hicksville, vs. Paula Ankney, Oakwood. Money judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. James Wasson, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michelle Grant, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Christopher Steel, 750 Ottawa Ave. Money judgment.
Sherry Baldwin, 812 Chippewa Drive, vs. Bradley Baldwin, 812 Chippewa Drive. Divorce.
Rebecca Connolly, address unavailable, and Michael Connolly, Lima. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Heather Laws, 02704 Christy Road. Money judgment granted.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Springcastle Mortgage Service, Evansville, Ind.; Richard and Debra Shirk, 2015 S. Mistywood Court; and unknown tenants, 1369 Moll Ave. Default judgment and foreclosure.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Misty Hale, 1697 Cross Creek Lane. Money judgment granted.
Terry Hunt, address unavailable, vs. Raymond Nagy, address unavailable. Petition for stalking protection order dismissed.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Samuel Graber, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Samuel Graber, Hicksville; unknown tenants, Hicksville; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 2 —
Rodney Keitzman (dec.) to Janie Kietzman, Latty's First Add., lot 10.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Michael McCandless to T3 Properties, LLC, North Defiance Add., part lots 36-37.
Zachary and Danielle Stallkamp to Nicholas Wirick, Fales and Adams Add., part lot 34.
Oma Buckmaster (dec.) to Joyce Gallant et al, Waverly Heights Add., part lot 42, part lot 42, part lot 42.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Judy Chase to Megan Smith, Greenler's Add. to East Defiance, lot 10.
Movin-On-Up, LLC, to Debra Walters, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 68.
John and Ashley Monk to David Podboy, Hampton Woods Sub., lot 7.
Terry and Marlene Cripe to Terry and Marlene Cripe, trustees, Sherwood Forest Second Add., lot 70.
Foyle and Karen Solether to Mark White, S & S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 87.
Defiance Township —
Hazel Keck to Libby Steeves et al, Sec. 1, 2 acres.
Alex and Jennifer Bustamante to Eric Wenzinger, Belden's Revised First Add., lot 12.
Delaware Township —
Mary Singer (dec.) to Linda Meredith et al, Sec. 12, 116.95 acres.
Mary Singer (dec.) to James and Jacqueline Singer, Sec. 13, 60 acres.
Farmer Township —
Janice Leppelmeier (dec.) to Jay Leppelmeier, co-trustee, et al, Sec. 16, 61.67 acres, 110.751 acres.
Estate of Frederick Stout to JoAnn Stout, Sec. 18, 22 acres.
Hicksville Village —
MMSCLJ, LLC, to Paula Johnson, Original Plat, lot 338.
Joann Hootman (dec.) to John Hootman, Edgerton's First Add., lot 21.
Samuel Graber to John and Cheryl Davis, Auditor's Plat, part lot 350.
Candace Overmyer to Eddie Tunis et al, Edgerton's Second Add., part lots 72-73.
Mark Township —
Dynasty Holdings, LLC, to Gregory King, Sec. 27, 3 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Teresa Johnson et al to Graham and Chelsa Blue, Sec. 11, 29.71 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Stephen and Charlene Flickinger to Wesley and Piyawan Chapman, Wooded Acres Phase 1 and 0.573 acre in Sec. 14, lot 241.
Noble Township —
Mary Singer (dec.) to Linda Meredith et al, Sec. 18, 208.72 acres.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Cory Kappesser, Enterprise Add. Block 2, part lots 18, 20.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Steve Brown et al to Richard and Lisa Sommers, Zimmerman's Second Add. Sec. 31, lot 5.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Brandon and Tera Newton to Terry and Theresa Gineman, Kettenring Hills Second Add., lot 8.
Terry and Theresa Gineman to Michael and Melissa Wells, Kettenring Hills Sub. Replat, lot 9.
Defiance City-South Richland ALSD —
River Run Development Group, LLC, to Edgar Hernandez et al, Degler Add., part lots 9-10.
Washington Township —
Joseph Schubert to Charles and Sarah Vonseggern, Sec. 5, 13.32 acres.
David and Brittany Heeter to Michael and Brittany Mueller, Sec. 14, 1.956 acres.
Ney Village —
Cole and Tiffany Batt to Cole Batt, Mackinaw Add., lot 16.
