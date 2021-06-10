Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Alejandro Ortiz, 44, cook, Petoskey, Mich., and Vicky Johansson, 33, Monroe, Mich., equipment operator.
Kyle Dopp, 29, Defiance, respiratory therapist, and Heather Kochel, 36, Defiance, RN.
Matthew Wachtman, 21, Defiance, student, and Emma Kwiatowski, 21, Bryan, application analyst.
George Lowery, 59, Defiance, disabled, and Pamela McNeiece, 61, Defiance, housekeeper.
Stephen Doctor, 39, Mark Center, police officer, and Abigail Weller, 22, Mark Center, pharmacy tech.
On the dockets
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Justin Cupp, 15901 Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Louis Barrientos, 183 Wilson St. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Misty Hale, 1697 Cross Creek Lane. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Heather Swartz, 1552 Mustang Drive. Money judgment.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Troy Rupp, Conneaut; unknown spouse of Troy Rupp, 1571 Westgate Drive; Diane Replogle, Toledo; Defiance County treasurer, 221 Clinton St.; and Ohio Attorney General, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Tina Connell, Napoleon, vs. Jeffery Connell, Bryan. Divorce.
Kable Derrow, 905 Leon St., vs. Erin Derrow, 1603 Hampton Ave. Divorce.
Journal entries
Joseph Burgei, 50 Monterey Road, vs. Timothy Schroeder, Columbus Grove and General Motors LLC, Columbus. Defendant's motion for summary judgment and dismissal granted.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. John Helton, 07193 Stever Road; unknown spouse of John Helton, 07193 Stever Road; unknown tenants, 07193 Stever Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Shane Miller, 25312 Watson Road; unknown spouse of Shane Miller, 25312 Watson Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclose.
Tiffany Kunz, 1717 Woodhurst Drive; and Claudia Roberts, Akron, vs. Michael Eitniear, Bryan; State Farm Mutual Insurance Company, Bloomington, Ill.; and State Farm and Fire Casualty Company, address unavailable. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Randy Belden, trustee, Russells Point, vs. Eric Mertz, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Case transferred to Putnam County.
Melinda Oliver, Tucson, Ariz.; and Thomas Schafer, Tucson, Ariz., vs. Teresa Heller, 22540 Bowman Road; and John Schafer, Tucson, Ariz. Case dismissed with prejudice.
United Ohio Insurance Company, Bucyrus, vs. Raymond Haynes, Bryan. Judgment for plaintiff.
Premier Bank, successor by merger to First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Youngstown, vs. Jacob Beltz, Sherwood; unknown spouse, if any, of Jacob Beltz, Sherwood; unknown tenant, 110 E. Elm St., Sherwood; Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, Cincinnati; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
James Crawford, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Jason Carrier, Albion, Mich.; and J and J Law Services LLC, Albion, Mich. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Mariesa Ramirez, 420 Hopkins St. Judgment for plaintiff.
Erica Lorenz, 209 Prospect St., and Joshua Lorenz, 209 Prospect St. Marriage dissolved.
Peyton Bowers, Hicksville, and Austin Bowers, Antwerp. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
William and Susan Garmyn to Galen and Kristina Gerken, Sec. 6, 11.09 acres (split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Patrick and Abigail Yeater to Adam Meyer, Crossen and Others Add., part lot 29, lot 30.
Victory Property LLC to Luis Aguirre, Hill and Myers Add., lot 22, part lot 23.
Richard Gamby III to RLG Properties LLC, W.C. Holgate's Second Add. Block 1, part lot 12; South Defiance Add. Block 1, part lot 12; Sisco's First Add., lot 3; First Add. to West Defiance, lot 41, part lots 40, 42; Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 67.
Amanda Vanderpool to Sara Orozco, South Defiance Add., lot 213.
Cody Minton to Djay Minton, Baringer's Second Add., part lot 105, lot 106.
Tina Myers to Nancy and Eugene Gerschutz, Shawnee Heights Add., part lots 39-40.
Bryan and Lauren Lehman to Nathan Ordway, Hoffman's First Add., lot 52.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Ethan Seckinger to Miranda Spencer, Latty's First Add., lot 22, part lot 23.
Defiance Ward 3 —
David Delgado et al to Pamela Stanley, Northfield Add., part lots 20-21.
Lori Black to Andrea Sprow et al, Auditor's Play North of the Maumee, part lot 37.
Richard Gamby III to RLG Properties LLC, Clipper Add., lot 289; Southworth Add., lot 23, part lot 24.
Davenport Properties LLC to Robert Valle, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, lot 21.
Estate of Howard Chubb to William Voirol Jr., Williamstown Add., lot 44.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Nicholas Hoffman et al to Aaron and Kelly Hopson, Second Add. to Auglaize Estates, lot 54.
Debra Simonis to Penny Michael, Ansberry Place Add., lot 25.
Timothy and Deborah Gray to David and Tamara Phillips, Biede Place Add., lot 145.
Richard Gamby III to RLG III Properties LLC, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 48.
Esther and Peter Flores St. to Cody Minton, Powell View Heights Add., lot 16.
Timothy and Lisa Hacker to Esther Flores, Mistywood Crossing Phase II, Northberry Estates Phase I, lot 18.
Derek Bryant et al to Vivian Fraley, East View Add., lots 137-138.
Defiance Township —
Melinda Oliver to Terri Heller et al, Sec. 1, 40 acres.
John Schafer to Teresa Heller et al, Sec. 1, 40 acres.
Thomas Schafer to Terri Heller, Sec. 1, 40 acres.
Donald Bendele to John Hurst, Sec. 3, 7.561 acres.
Delaware Township —
Carolyn Wieland to Richard Wieland, Sec. 34, 2.326 acres (split)
Sherwood Village —
Emily Armbruster nka Emily Tule to Philip and Mary Mauro, Auditor's Plat, part lot 7.
Hicksville Village —
Bradley and Deborah Guilford to Matthew Biddle et al, Bunnell's First Add., lot 3.
Angela Shibler to Damyon Porter, Bunnell's Reserve, lot 4.
Tyler and Nikki Johnson to Rachel Yoder et al, Auditor's Plat, part lot 26.
Tanya Greenwalt to Elizabeth Gibson, Warner and Hart's Add., part lots 15, 17-18.
Catherine Dull, trustee, to Catherine Dull, Warner and Hart's Add., part lots 24, 25, 25 and lot 26.
Hicksville Township —
Caleb and Sidney Savage to Lonnie and Kathryn Watson, co-trustees, Sec. 5, 77.557 acres.
Highland Township —
Aimee Bell and Carol Wagner, co-guardians for Michael W. Wagner, to Carol Wagner, Sec. 16, 1.34 acres.
Amy Scheirer to Brandon Scheirer, Sec. 17, 1.724 acres.
Mark Township —
Michael and Michele Zeedyk to Bailey Cline, Sec. 19, 1.767 acres (split).
Saylor Farms LLC to Jason and Virignia Saylor, Sec. 35, 0.92 acre.
Ruth Wirth (dec.) to Gary Wirth, Sec. 36, 50 acres.
Gary Wirth to Antonious and Christina Verwaijen, Sec. 36, 50 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Lonnie and Kathryn Watson, co-trustees, to Caleb and Sidney Savage, Sec. 21, 29.151 acres.
Rebecca Wicker to Megan Fry, Sec. 32, 1.75 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Bonnie Lawson to Betty Goodwin, Green Meadows Condos, Unit 248, Building 2.
Noble Township —
Melissa Moninger et al to Melissa Moninger, Sec. 7, 1.969 acres (split).
James Walpole (dec.) to Marilyn Walpole, River Chase Condos Phase I, Unit 6.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Richard Cline et al to Della Osmun, Miller-Snyder Sub., part lot 4.
Elaine Cline to Della Osmun, Miller-Snyder Sub., part lot 4.
David and Roberta Cline to Della Osmun, Miller-Snyder Sub., part lot 4.
Robert Brown (dec.) to Steven Brown et al, Zimmerman's Second Add., lot 5.
John Seinkner to Jacob Hill et al, Engelwood Extension, lot 35.
Amanda and Ian Rakes to Robert Eaton II, Englewood Add. Extension, lot 20.
Julie Frederick to Julie Frederick, trustee, Woodlands, lot 37.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Daniel Hefflinger et al to The City of Defiance, Ohio, Sec. 19, 40.146 acres.
North Richland Township —
Trevor Reed to Clayton and Amanda Bockelman, Sec. 1, 1 acre, 0.758 acre.
Debra Hancock et al, successor co-trustees, to Ryan Randall et al, Sec. 15, 75.297 acres.
Joseph and Theresa Stykemain, trustees, to Joseph and Theresa Stykemain, Sec. 16, 3.31 acres, 6.64 acres, 4.543 acres; part lot 17, 0.805 acre; lot 21, 0.44 acre; lot 16, 0.981 acre.
Tiffin Township —
Richard Gamby III to RLG Farms LLC, Sec. 19, 80 acres, 37.474 acres, 6.649 acres.
Washington Township —
Megan and Nathaniel Davis to Michael and Charity Avina, Sec. 10, 1.217 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.