Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Elijah Osborne, 22, Defiance, physical therapy technician, and Adrianna Flores, 22, Defiance, personal banker.
Randall Thornell, 64, Defiance, engineer, and Sally Buehrer, 49, Defiance, quality assurance.
Jordan Torbet, 26, Defiance, cook, and Kathlyn Lawson, 26, Defiance, server.
Matthew Oskey, 43, Edgerton, self-employed, and Monica Doan, 32, Edgerton, delivery driver.
Nolan Fout, 25, Defiance, corrections officer, and Katherine Spangler, 28, Defiance, registered nurse.
Gary Newman, 49, Defiance, truck driver, and Michelle Bruns, 48, Defiance, truck driver.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Salomon Gomez IV, 2081 Royal Oak Ave., vs. Laurie Schlosser, 1940 Redwood Drive. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Emily Curtis, 28323 Rohn Road, and Tony Curtis, 28766 Hagy Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Shelby Warren, 1713 Ayersville Ave. Money judgment.
Derrick Moninger, Lima, vs. Lois Moss, Fort Wayne. Divorce.
Edward Young, 23013 Watson Road, vs. Brenda Young, 1050 Wilhelm St. Legal separation.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Patricia Fischer, 06909 Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Vicky Jones, 111 Jefferson Ave. Money judgment.
Midfirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., vs. John Hoover, 710 Pierce St; unknown spouse, if any, of John Hoover, 710 Pierce St.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jennifer Wiley, 1687 Dakota Place. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Brooke Fields, Hicksville; and Alec Beavers, Montpelier. Default judgment granted.
PNC Bank, Brecksville, vs. Lucretia and Christopher Coppes, 27878 Jewell Road; Merchants Bank of Commerce, Redding, Calif.; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Corey Johnsonbaugh, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Emily Smith, 729 Summit St., vs. Phillip Smith, Beaverdam. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Michael and Michele Layman, trustees, to Thomas Miller et al, Sec. 3, 23 acres split.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Samuel and Deborah Cabral to Slabtown LLC, Fales & Adams Add., lot R.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of Jean Greutman to James and Carol Iler, Auglaize Condos, unit C.
Rosemary McKeen (dec.), trustee, to Robert McKeen, trustee, et al, East Defiance Add., lot 10.
Robert McKeen to Ernie and Katherine Reeves, East Defiance Add., lot 10.
David Morlock (dec.) to Carmel Morlock, Chalet Place Add., lot 11.
Carmel Morlock to Chelsea Drive Condo LLC, Chalet Place Add., lot 11.
Linda Davila to LAS Properties Ohio Ltd., East View Add., part lots 1-2.
Defiance Township —
Kelly Mansfield to Fred Mansfield, Sec. 10, 79.979 acres.
Jonathan and Gertrude Hahn to Robert Long, Sec. 13, 0.345 acre; Wildwood Add., lot 3.
Phillip Hoffman to Mary Hoffman, Sec. 33, 5 acres.
Delaware Township —
HSBC Bank USA to Odell Peak II LLC, Sec. 33, 1.833 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Shawn and Dawn Schoonover to Clinton Haney, Miller and Others Add., lot 38.
Mitchell Male to Caren Bauer, Fairlawn Park, lot 1.
Farmer Township —
Dennis Kimpel to Dennis and Amy Kimpel, Sec. 6, 18.62 acres.
Susan Oskey to Susan Oskey, trustee, Sec. 9, 5.567 acres, 74.433 acres; Sec. 16, 8.781 acres.
Lindsey Beek to Dustin Vogelsong, Sec. 25, 2 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Jack Hagen to Reid and Cheryl Bissell, Partnership Add., lot 43, part lots 44-45
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Loren Smith to Martha Smith, Sec. 8, 0.25 acre, 20 acres.
Mark Township —
Vernon Haase and Patricia Bryan-Haase to Patricia Bryan-Haase, Sec. 7, 1.688 acres.
Patricia Bryan-Haase to Patricia Bryan-Haase et al, Sec. 7, 1.688 acres.
Susan Dhaenens, successor trustee, to Robert Bostater, Sec. 13, 41.191 acres split.
Milford-Edgerton LSD —
Frank Cape Family Enterprises LLP to Frank Cape Family Enterprise LLP, Sec. 5, 30.896 acres split.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Joanne Parker (Dec.) to Jennifer McFeeters, co-trustee, et al, Sec. 23, 18.455 acres, 7.838 acres, 8.5 acres, 0.5 acre.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Maumee River Crossing LLC to Nigel and Maya Hogan, Maumee River Crossing, lots 13, 13A.
Wayne and Beth Snay to Holly Grieser, Valley Creek Sub. Phase 3, lot 43.
Noble Township —
Ryan and Holly Snyder to Sherri Stark, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 2, lot 80.
Holly Grieser to Ryan and Holly Snyder, Noble Estates Sub. Phase 2.
Rex Appel (dec.) to Patricia Etherton-Apple, Sec. 20, 14 acres, 15 acres.
Joanne Parker (dec.) to Jennifer McFeeters, co-trustee, et al, Sec. 22, 90.952 acres; Sec. 23, 79.74 acres; Sec. 26, 6 acres; Sec. 27,55.1 acres.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Gregory Crews, trustee, to South Hampton Financial LLC, Kettenring Hills Condos, building E, unit 760.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Ronald and Karen Geren to Janet Dales, Colwell's Add., lot 2.
Tiffin Township —
Robert and Sheila Sauber to Charles and Amanda Sauber, Sec. 27, 62,858 acres.
