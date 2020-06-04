Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Steven Olwin, 33, Defiance, postal carrier, and Marissa Limber, 34, Defiance, member service rep.
Kendrick Reed, 18, Defiance, air force, and Camilia Rodriguez, 18, Defiance, manager.
Common pleas court
On the docket
Kim Roehl, Ney, vs. David Roehl, Cecil. Divorce.
Foursight Capital, LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Eric Brown, 14537 Power Dam Road; and Jeremy Tressler, Continental. Money judgment.
Connie Seimet, 403 W. High St., and Neil Seimet, Ney. Dissolution of marriage.
Richard Justice Jr., Hicksville, vs. Danielle Justice, Defiance. Divorce.
Journal entries
Linda Urton, Ney, and Robert Urton Jr., Defiance. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Alex and Nikole Menendez to Emily Cikity, Charles Miller's Add., part lot E.
Rex Robison et al to Fredrick and Arlina Ponce, Riverside Park Add., part lot 8.
Jesse and Sarah Woods to Matthew and Gillian Gomez, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 3.
Virgie Rakes to Daniel and Lauren Crowe, Auditor's Plat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 41.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Alex Uriviez to Adolfo and Carmen Noriega, Warren and Others Add., lot 28.
Maria Sanchez to Claudia Hurtt et al, Latty's First Add., lot 3.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Schwarzbek Services, Ltd., to Hannah Hoshock, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, part lot 91.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Michael and Michelle Osborne to Craig Drewes et al, River Meadows Condominium, unit 1, building 11.
Thomas Devylder (dec.) to Rexella Devylder, Gnadensburg Second Add., part lot C.
William Gardner Jr. et al to Panning Investment Properties, LLC, Gnadensburg Second Add., part lot A.
Richard and Diann Beilke to Michelle Muniz et al, Mrs. Miller's Add. to Gnadensburg, lot 5.
Mary Emerson to Adrian Mesker, Kahlo's First Add., lots 24-25.
Winonah Hennig (dec.) to Tony Korecki, successor trustee, S & S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 10.
Defiance Township —
Donna Zeller to Kenneth Branham, Schackow Sub., lot 2.
Nicholas Perry to Nicholas and Laura Perry, Sec. 32, 5.001 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Hollie Fairchild to Derrick Liechty, Fairlawn Park Add., lot 3.
Farmer Township —
Estate of Robert Richardson (dec.) to Janice Cottrell et al, 0.096 acre (part), part lot 10.
Hicksville Village —
Laura Ish (dec.) to James Ish, Shoe Factory Add., lot 87.
Hicksville Township —
Randy and Shelly Post to Caleb and Hannah Stark, Sec. 7, 1 acre.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Michael and Laura Leonard to Paul and Jane Hamill, Riverdale Heights Extension, part lot 97.
Noble Township —
Steven and Heather Buttermore to Timothy and Mary Hoffman, Sec. 10, .01 acre split, .681 acre.
Timothy and Mary Hoffman to Salt Life, LLC, et al, Sec. 10, .035 acre split, .681 acre.
Douglas Kennedy to Mark and Jamie Shininger, Sec. 18, 18.706 acres, split.
North Richland Township —
Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael Wilkinson et al, Winchester Hills Extension, lot 3.
