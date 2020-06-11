• Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Michael Wolfrum, 37, Defiance, and Vivian Gomez, 25, Defiance, sales associate.
Page Thomas, 23, Defiance, HVAC lab tech., and Alicia Dawson, 22, sonographer.
Colby Hall, 36, Ney, pipe fitter, and Alisha Nye, 33, Ney, teacher.
David Ott, 58, Defiance, maintenance, and Angela Coffman, 52, Defiance, production.
Joshua Shaffer, 24, Hicksville, fast food crew, and Elisabeth Leeper, 23, Hicksville, fast food crew.
Charles Harris III, 25, Defiance, laborer, and Tabitha Kent, 24, Defiance, unemployed.
On the dockets
Alberta Badman, Fort Wayne, vs. Sean Martin, Mark Center. Money judgment.
Thomas and Jacqueline Powell, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, vs. Aaron Powell, 2193 Hawthorne Drive. Motion for temporary restraining affidavit order without notice.
Brian Busch, 28916 Blanchard Road, and Laura Busch, 28916 Blanchard Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Portfolio Recovery Services Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Hector Sanchez Jr., Mark Center. Money judgment.
Miguel Ortiz, 240 Harding St., vs. Holly Ortiz, 2056 Buckingham Court. Divorce.
Progressive Speciality Insurance Co., Mayfield Heights, vs. Stacy Bartley, 30705 Standley Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Dianna Willett, 15901 Ohio 66, vs. Aramark Services, Inc., Philadelphia, Pa.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Stephen and Haley Lester, 822 Jefferson Ave., vs. General Motors, LLC, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Daniel Pollard, Sherwood, vs. Cecilia Pollard, Mark Center. Divorce granted.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Chantel Arnold, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Matthew Ayers, Sherwood, and Amanda Ayers, Ney. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Christopher Dorn and Kimberly Mitchell-Dorn to Eric Sprague et al, Bouton and Others Add. Block 5, lot 4.
Gary and Linda Brumbaugh, trustees, to Matthew Fredericks, Holgate's Third Add., lot 1 and part lot R.
John and Amanda Kissner to Timothy and Catherine Booth, South Defiance Add., lot 24.
William Wrren Sr. to Kenneth Van-Tine, Baringer's First Add., lot 46.
Hahn Properties, LLC to Oneida Pinero, Auditor'sPlat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 93.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Eric ans Kimberly Sprague to Leah Fuller et al, Holgate's First Add. Sub. of Lot B, lot 12.
John Caruso, successor trustee, to Tyler Bazen, Holgate's First Add., lot 16, part lots 15, 20.
Defiance Ward 3 —
John Miller (dec.) to Linda Miller, Carter and Others Add., lot 57.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Coit Black to Joost & Joost, Ltd., East Defiance Add., part lot 2.
Sherwood Village —
Mary and Lavon Speiser to Janet Smith et al, Highland Add., part lot 25, lot 26.
Roderick and Rhonda Rosebrock to Benjamin and Shirley Keil, Sherwood Crossing Phase II Sub., lots 21-23, 26-27.
Farmer Township —
Robert and Geraldine Richardson (dec.) to Kathy Bruce et al, Sec. 15, 79.65 acres; Sec. 22, 11.828 acres, 2.396 acres, 2.396 acres, 7.96 acres, 11.99 acres, 17.16 acres, 39.9 acres.
Geraldine Richardson (dec.) to Janie Cottrell et al, Sec. 22, .096 acre.
Matthew Pollard, trustee, to Matthew and Denise Pollard, con-trustees, Sec. 35, 1.16 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Kevin and Vera Hunt to Daniel Simindinger, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 31.
Travis and Melissa Phillips to Randy and Shelly Post, Clearview Sub. Extension 1, lots 8-9.
Sarah Farley to Michael Rickman, Westwood Estates, lot 3.
Amy Rickman to Michael Rickman, Westwood Estates, lot 12.
Michael Rickman to Eric and Aubrey Veter, Westwood Estates, lot 12.
Judith Dietsch to Roger McBride, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 26.
Estate of Charles L. Carey to William McNamee, West Edgerton Street Condos, unit 228.
Glen and Ioone Gorrell to Lisa Theurer et al, Ronnie's Add., lot 6, part lot 7.
Hicksville Township —
Lonnie and Kathryn Watson to Lonnie and Kathryn Watson, co-trustees, Sec. 5, 77.5 acres.
Deborah Zimmerman (dec.) to Gary Zimmerman, Gordon Creek Sub., lot 8.
Mark Township —
Logan Hasch to Amanda Grubb, Block 4, part lot 5.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
James Fetters (dec.) to Kyong Fetters, Sec.15, 3.04 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Timothy and Catherine Booth to Matthew and Jaimee Frey, Wooded Acres Phase 2, lot 38.
Charles Baker Jr. to Michelle Almaraz, Rita's Northwest Allotment, part lots 13-14.
Greg Imes et al to Brandon and Terin Tiffany, University Heights, lot 21.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Keller Warehousing and Distribution, LLC, to Keller Industrial Holdings, LLC, Sec. 13, 34.686 acres.
Noble Township —
Ricky and Cheryl Waltmire to John and Heather Newman, replat of Clayfield Add., lot K.
Ayersville ALSD-Annex —
John Miller (dec.) to Linda Miller, Woodlawn Heights, Sec. 32, 0.248 acre; Woodlawn Heights, lot 5.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Robert and Laralee Herron to Robert and Lauralee Herron, trustees, Kettenring Hills, lot 29.
North Richland Township — Richard Steele (dec.) to Cynthia Blevins et al, Sec. 2, 76.262 acres.
South Richland Twp.-ALSD —
Manford Carnahan (dec.) to Sharon Carnahan, Partee's First Add., lot 2.
M. Ray Carnahan (dec.) to Sharon Carnahan, Partee's First Add., lot 1.
Mazie Cooper (dec.) to Gary Cooper et al, Sec. 33, 0.57 acre, 1.88 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Gloria Sheets to Shannon Kime et al, Sec. 35, 3 acres.
