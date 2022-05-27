The 2022 Defiance County Relay for Life will be held Friday from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. at Defiance's Triangle Park with a full slate of activities.
With the theme of "Wish Upon a Star," it will be a time to celebrate survivors, remember the lost and fight back for those still in the fight.
Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society (ACS). Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, communities are teaming up — virtually or in person — to make a difference.
The fun will begin prior to the official Relay start time in an activity spotlighting the local Girl Scouts. Girl Scout Troop #1260 invites everyone to a celebration of the county's largest brownie.
Girl Scouts from various troops will be decorating the brownie at 3 p.m. Brownies will be available as a fundraiser during Relay.
Carrie Armstrong and Kristin Wendell are troop leaders. Armstrong explained that the girls started as Daisies in December and just recently bridged to Brownies. The event celebrates the girls going to Brownies since they are Daisies for such a short time.
At 4 p.m. the kids area opens on Arabella Street and the team campsites will open, and at 4:30 p.m. the basket raffle opens.
Opening ceremonies are set to begin at 5 p.m. with the Girl Scouts singing the national anthem. Honorary cancer survivors Julia Vore, youth survivor, and Kristi Parsons and Mark Denning, adult survivors, will be introduced.
The survivor reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Gavin Askins providing music. Survivor/caregiver bingo will begin at 7 p.m. at the survivor tent.
Four of a Kind Entertainment will be featured for the first time at the Defiance County Relay. Furry animal rides will begin at 5:30 p.m. The animals are large enough for a parent and child to ride together. There will also be a 360-photo booth, swap, no swap, music, a DJ and more.F
Food options at the team campsites will be available also. Other activities will include a cornhole tournament, brightest star dress up contest, dance party, zumba and glow cardio drumming.
One of the most meaningful times at any Relay is the luminaria ceremony at 9:45 p.m. when candles are lit in the Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back ceremony. Luminarias are on sale now through 9:15 p.m. on the Relay night. Closing ceremonies will be at 10:30 p.m.
