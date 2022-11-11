The next phase in cleaning up the former SK Hand Tool Corp. site along Hopkins Street in Richland Township moved along a little further during a special meeting of Defiance County’s land bank board Thursday when additional contracts were approved.
The land bank owns the property, located just outside the Defiance city limits and abandoned some years ago when SK went bankrupt, and lately has been using government grants to clean things up.
That effort started in 2020 with removal of the old factory by a southern Ohio contractor, who agreed to clean things up in return for the property’s possession. Later, as the project lingered, the land bank decided to purchase the property back from the contractor for $40,000.
This was followed by environmental hazard remediation, but large volumes of concrete — from the factory’s old floor — remained.
On Thursday, the land bank board opened bids for its removal and crushing with Matt Wagner, representing the environmental firm Tetra Tech which is handling the contracts. Seven bids were received on the concrete removal and related soil work.
The low bidder for concrete removal was Fenson Contracting, Fort Jennings, the same firm that is building Defiance’s new South Clinton Street sidewalk. Fenson’s bid was $329,500, well below Tetra Tech’s project estimate ($535,107).
The low bidder for soil work was Buckeye Elm Contracting, Columbus, at $73,000, a little above the engineer’s estimate for that particular task ($60,000). However, the two amounts combined are well within the $800,000 grant the land bank received through the state to complete the project.
According to Wagner, much of the concrete will be crushed to a consistency that resembles driveway material.
This could be used on site, although the land bank has reserved a decision on whether to spread the crushed concrete there or to seed the property with grass. County officials will be working with Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer to market the property and see what develops before making a decision on how to proceed further.
Wagner noted that the land bank will have some leeway going forward as the project is $150,000-$200,000 under budget.
Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky — a land bank board member — noted that the step taken Thursday provides some “light at the end of the tunnel” as county officials have been trying to remedy the SK property for years.
A fence partially around the property will be coming down as part of the next step in the cleanup.
