The start of cleanup work at Defiance’s former Vortex property on South Jackson Avenue may be only a matter of weeks away.
That is if the county’s land bank — formed in recent years to deal with dilapidated or vacant properties in Defiance County — can secure a contract during an ongoing bidding process.
The board received an update on the project from Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon, according to Defiance County Commissioner David Kern, a board member.
He informed The Crescent-News that demolition and cleanup bids for the unsightly buildings on the property — located at 1065 S. Jackson Ave., just north of Deatrick Street on the city’s southside — are due Friday. The land bank’s contracted environmental consultant, Matt Wagner of the Cincinnati firm Tetra Tech, will sort through the bids during the coming weeks.
Kern noted that a walk-through was held recently with representatives from a “handful” of companies interested in bidding on the work. He added that since then a couple more have shown interest, “so it should a pretty good set of contracts to review.”
The project is being funded by a $524,119 state grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation that was awarded to Defiance in April.
“It’s definitely nice to see,” said Kern of the planned cleanup project. “It’s right there in a spot where there could be development.”
Too, he noted that the surrounding area is residential, so officials welcome the opportunity to do “anything we can do to clean up the quality-of-life there.” Plus, he said it would be “great to get that property back on the tax (roles).”
The cleanup project is the second major one planned within, or close to, the Defiance city limits in recent months.
Contaminant cleanup has been completed on the former SK site along Hopkins Street in Richland Township while a contractor (Fenson Contracting) has been secured to remove the large amount of concrete that remains.
Asked Monday whether word has been received about Fenson’s start date, Kern said, “not yet. I imagine here pretty soon. They had a lofty goal of getting a lot done this year.”
However, the completion deadline for that work isn’t until sometime in early 2023.
Also discussed Monday was the status of a program to remove dilapidated homes and commercial buildings. Deehr provided an update on this work, to be completed with a $500,000 state grant that each Ohio county received.
A number of contractors have been hired by the land bank through MVPO to handle these jobs.
“It’s moving along,” said Kern. “It’s going to be done sooner than later. The weather has been very beneficial.”
In other business, the board:
• approved the monthly treasurer’s report, showing a balance of $117,284.46.
• announced a new meeting schedule for 2023. Instead of the last Monday of each month as now, meetings next year will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays with the option of holding a session in December, if needed.
• approved the 2023 land bank budget.
