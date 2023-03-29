Some loose ends on a number of projects connected to Defiance County's land bank were discussed during the bank board's monthly meeting Tuesday in Defiance.
One of them is what to do with funds left from a state program to demolish dilapidated buildings throughout the county. The state provided each Ohio county with $500,000 last year for this purpose, but Defiance County projects came in under budget.
In fact, the county has a little more than $200,000 leftover, according to Estee Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, based in Defiance.
The land bank can use these funds to level and seed properties where buildings were removed, she said, but it cannot add more projects.
Officials are hoping this might change, however.
"If the state themselves gets some information ... in six months showing that quite a few people have balances, that there were still a lot of projects out there maybe they'll be gracious and let us ... spend what we have," said Defiance County Commissioner David Kern, a land bank board member.
"That would be my goal," said Miller, noting that she sent an email to the area's state representative about the matter.
As this program is nearing completion, she has composed a letter addressed to property owners who participated. She provided a draft of the letter to the board and encouraged feedback.
"The purpose of this is just to get a signature saying that landowners are good to go, they're satisfied and to kind of close it out," Miller said.
Noting what Paulding County's land bank has done, she explained that the letter addresses the possibility of asking for donations from the landowners. But this is not a requirement.
"So there is a paragraph ... saying that we accept monetary donations — monetary donations — or we might consider accepting property donations ...," Miller explained, noting that the project cost will be listed on the letter.
More than 20 properties were addressed through the program, such as the former Nila's Cafe property on Defiance's Ottawa Avenue and various residences in disrepair.
One of them not completed may be put on hold — demolition of a garage at 165 Main St. in Ney. The owner's name is in question.
It's not known if the state will choose to fund more projects in subsequent years, and the current program runs out in June 2024.
Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, a land bank board member, noted that commissioners had funded a similar program of their own before the state provided counties with the $500,000 for building demolitions. But that was put on hold when the state came forward with its program.
Two projects being completed with a different grant funds are the demolition of the former Vortex property on Defiance's South Jackson Avenue and the removal of concrete at the former SK Hand Tool factory site in Richland Township, just outside the city limits.
The land bank is still awaiting for final state clearance on each of these projects as they are considered "brownfield" sites where factories once stood.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, a land bank board member, said the bank's environmental consultant on the SK property (Matt Wagner of Tetra Tech) planned to visit the site this week.
Most of the concrete has been removed from the site, although some chunks remained, according to Kern who said he's received positive feedback on the project.
"... it's looking better," he stated. "It's looking clean. Haven't had a lot of complaints from the local community. The conversations I have had were positive, saying 'thank you very much, it's looking great' ... ."
Kern said a fence abutting the CSX Railroad property on the south end of the property will remain. A fence adjacent to Hopkins Street, however, was removed.
The board plans to try to sell both properties after receiving final environmental clearance.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• approved the financial report for February showing a bank balance of $155,266.61.
• briefly discussed the proposed sale of land deeded to the land bank on Sauers Avenue, where Defiance County's highway garage once operated. The sale has not been finalized yet.
• learned from Kern that he provided written testimony to the state concerning the state's brownfield
