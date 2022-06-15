Defiance county’s land bank has agreed to acquire two more vacant properties.
The bank’s board — composed mostly of county officials — agreed Monday to take over vacant lots on West Street in Evansport and on Taylor Street in Sherwood, according to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers. These were obtained following county foreclosure actions necessitated by unpaid property taxes.
The land bank plans to market the properties, although the process for acquiring them is not yet complete, Myers noted.
“There’s already been some interest in them,” she told The Crescent-News on Wednesday.
Myers explained that the land bank also is considering the acquisition of a vacant lot in Hicksville.
The lank bank was created as a means to acquire properties and make them ready for sale, particularly in cases where dilapidated buildings are located. Th S-K Hand Tool property along Hopkins Street in Richland Township is one example.
Speaking of which, Myers said the land bank is still awaiting the start of a contract to remove areas of contaminants on that former factory site near Defiance’s eastern corporation limits. An EPA grant has been received for the purpose while officials also are awaiting on word that they can use additional state “brownfield” site money for the cleanup.
Concrete removal may be part of the remediation project there as well.
In other business Monday, the land bank board:
• held a public hearing with Maumee Valley Planning Organization and the environmental firm Tetra Tech on a grant through the state’s “brownfield’ remediation program. No members of the public attended, according to Myers.
• approved the monthly financial report showing an account balance of $98,022.35.
