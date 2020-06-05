Defiance County's annual fair, scheduled for August, is still on — at least for now.
That was the word delivered Thursday morning to county commissioners by Jerry Sanders, president of the Defiance County Agricultural Society (fair board), which organizes the annual event in Hicksville.
This year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 22-29.
Sanders told commissioners that his organization's executive board met Tuesday night and recommended moving forward.
"I think the board that we have is very capable of coming together and making this work, and we can do it," he said.
Although planning for the fair is moving forward, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky expressed concern about the possibility that the governor's office could still cause it to be canceled, noting the short notice with which Ohio's March 17 primary was postponed.
Sanders acknowledged the concern.
"I guess I've described this whole thing as you're playing cards with the cards you're dealt, and nobody told me they put four jokers in the deck," said Sanders. "We're just going to have to do the best we can."
He said the board discussed the fair with Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken on Monday.
Sanders noted uncertainty about what fair events and attractions will be offered, given state guidelines provided so far by the governor's office. For example, there's no state directives yet on fair rides.
"We're kind of waiting to see where we're going to land on that," said Sanders. "I guess our suggestion is to make our fair as normal as we can, and staying within the parameters is what we're shooting for. I think we want — just like anybody else in the community — to see our lives go back to normal, and we want to do it safely and the right way."
Sanders said the fair board is working with OSU Extension Office educator Teresa Johnson on a plan for the junior fair.
"There will be shows," he explained. "For folks that may not feel as comfortable about coming, we're working on livestreaming the shows. So, if we got some some folks that are a little nervous, they can still see — grandparents and so forth, or anybody."
Sanders also noted concerns about the fair's demolition derby, which he said is well attended. Possible social distancing measures for that event, however, remain a challenge, he indicated.
Horse racing is still planned, he indicated.
Paulding County, which was scheduled to have its fair June 13-20 — the first in Ohio — has canceled while Putnam County's fair board is expected to make a decision soon. The Putnam County Fair is scheduled June 22-27.
The Ohio State Fair that had been scheduled from July 29-Aug. 9, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Other than letting commissioners know the fair is still on, Sanders also informed them Thursday of improvements planned on the county-owned fairgrounds. This figures to cost more than $100,000, with some coming from a grant through the governor's office.
The main focus, he said, is rewiring the campground to make it more usable for larger campers. In some cases, Sanders indicated, inadequate wiring has overloaded some units' circuits and caused damage.
"We're wired up for 1972, and you know what year we're in," he told commissioners. "And so you get these bigger units in there, and we just have problem after problem after problem."
Too, Sanders explained that bathrooms in the fairgrounds' multi-purpose building are being remodeled.
He indicated that any help on the campground from commissioners would be appreciated, noting that they have "always been super generous" and acknowledging that he realizes "you're in tough times too."
Commissioner Ryan Mack pledged commissioners' support, saying "this is a tough time for everybody, but we're here to support you, help out any way we can."
