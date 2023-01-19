The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called for a water rescue emergency at Kettenring Hills Subdivision in Defiance Tuesday (see related story this page), one of the many things it’s handled since being formed approximately 40 years ago.
In the end, the dive team’s task Tuesday was confined to helping recover a partially submerged vehicle from the subdivision’s lake-like pond after its two elderly occupants had been rescued earlier. Team members assisted in the much less urgent effort of hooking the vehicle up and removing it.
But before the nature of the response was known, the team was preparing to utilize some its training to help save the two vehicle occupants.
The four-member team — which is always on call — is part of the county sheriff’s office and was created in the 1980s, according to Sheriff Doug Engel, a former drive team member himself from 1984 to the 2000s. Today, it is supervised by Sgt. Mike Shock, an advanced diver who’s been diving since 2007 and oversees three recently certified new members — all county sheriff’s deputies as required — Jake Hardy, Josh Hanenkrath and Austin Little.
Shock and Hardy — the latter was on his first dive experience — got into the chilly water Tuesday, but they weren’t in long.
“It was very cold,” explained Shock. “I had to coach and help Jake through that. He did great. It takes a little bit to acclimate to the water.”
Tuesday’s response is just one of perhaps 40 dive actions that Shock has been involved with as a team member since 2007. These vary in experience, from body recoveries to gun/weapon locations, searches for vehicles and animal recovery.
“We’ve recovered all sorts of stolen property from vehicles to cars, guns and safes,” recalled Engel. “You name it, we’ve recovered it.”
Water body types range from residential ponds to a large river or the lake-like pond at Kettenring Hills. But in most cases one constant is true, according to Engel, the water is usually murky, so searching presents its own challenge for dive team members.
That’s especially the case with the dark expanses of the Maumee River, which Engel has had occasion to experience in the past.
“The visibility in the water that we go into 99% of the time is zero, so the search is done by touch — hands in the mud,” he said. “It’s like going into a closet you’re not familiar with, with a lot of clothes in it, turning off the light, spinning around and trying to find your way out.”
Shock offered a similar thought.
“It’s all black water,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s summer time or a day like yesterday (Tuesday). There’s only so much light that can penetrate that water, so everything we do is based on feel.”
Water current can be a significant challenge when diving in rivers, according to Shock.
“Any kind of current affects how that search is done,” he said.
Despite the challenges of underway recovery, Engel indicated that the majority of dive searches are successful although they are often dependent on getting “a good accurate proximity” of where the item sought may have gone in.
As one might expect, several pieces of equipment are standard for team members who receive a modest amount of training to achieve proper certification, according to Shock. These include wet and dry suits as well as breathing tanks and regulators. (While the sheriff’s office budget is allocated funds through the county commissioners for the dive team, Engel said the equipment actually is obtained through donations.)
What team members — who also are on standby to help other surrounding counties if needed — search for is usually significant.
For example, many years ago Engel participated in a drive team effort to recover a body from a vehicle which had gone through the T-intersection at Mekus Road and Ohio 66, and into a pond. The driver died in that crash.
And several years ago Shock had participated in a weapons recovery effort in Paulding County, assisting the sheriff’s office there in a murder investigation.
Shock recovered from a small pond the handgun used in 2019 by Donald Richcreek of rural Oakwood to shoot and kill his brother, Anthony. Richcreek later was convicted in Paulding County Common Pleas Court of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to a nine- to 13-year prison term in 2020.
Shock recalled the feeling of “knowing that was a key component to their (Paulding County authorities’) case” while he was participating in the gun recovery effort.
