The condition of Defiance County’s bridges is appreciably better than 30 years ago while road pavement age is improving to levels seen about 10 years ago.
That was the essence of Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s annual infrastructure update to county commissioners during their regular meeting Monday.
According to Schlatter, 97.8% of the county’s bridges are in “good” to “excellent” shape while only five (2.2%) were in the “poor” and “fair” category.
These are based on “sufficiency ratings” established by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) which takes into account bridge width compared to traffic usage and a strength measurement.
Of the five bridges, only two — located at Evansport and Mansfield roads — are in the “poor” shape, and these are slated for replacement during the next two years, according to Schlatter.
“... this coming year we hope to address the two ‘poors’ — those would be Evansport and Mansfield,” he told commissioners. “We might have that down to zero next year, we’ll see. Of course you can get deterioration and it will pull a different bridge down, so it’s always a bit of a moving target.”
The list of county bridges in good shape contrasts sharply with 1994 when only 45.2% were considered in “good” or “excellent” condition under the FHWA criteria. This improved dramatically over the past three decades with an aggressive program by the county engineer’s office that included 22 replacements in 1998 and 17 in 2002, for example.
“It’s incredible the 30-year comparison,” said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.
“Yep, so ‘we’ve made a lot of a good progress there,” said Schlatter. “So that’s the good news side.”
On the road asphalt front, the average pavement age on a county road is 13.9 years. This figure has dropped from 16.1 miles in 2015 and represents a return to the 2013 average age.
Schlatter credited the 2019 Ohio gas tax increase which provided more money for local governments to tackle highway infrastructure projects.
“Since 2019, which is when the gas tax passed, we’ve managed to start bringing our average age back down,” he explained. “It’s not going quickly, but it is trending down. ... So not amazing, but we have made up some ground. You can seen that we’re kind of back to where we were in 2013.”
Despite the improvement, the county’s average pavement age still is considerably more than the lowest figure in 23 years at 6.2 years in 2000.
The reason for this is the increasing cost of asphalt, which is closely connected to the price of oil.
The county has 326 miles of road for which it’s responsible. This does not include township roads which are maintained by each of the county’s township governments.
Schlatter also provided commissioners with a summary of upcoming paving projects.
Work planned this year is on Arrowsmith Road, between Ohio 49 and Rosedale Road; Scott Road, between Cicero Road and Ohio 2; Buckskin Road, between Trinity Road and Ohio 15; Evansport Road, between Schick and Banner School roads; Defiance Paulding-County Line Road, between the Putnam County line and Holly Road; and Holly Road.
Some of this work will be funded with Ohio Public Works Commission money while Defiance County is working with Henry County on a joint grant application to undertake a paving project on Defiance-Henry County Line Road north of U.S. 24.
