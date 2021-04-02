Defiance County government's bond rating issued by Moody's Investors Service has improved to its highest level ever.
The "issuer rating" goes from Aa3 to Aa2.
The bond rating takes into account the county government's general financial status, by taking a look at such things as debt load, financial position and tax base. Such ratings help determine the rates at which local governments can borrow money.
The upgrade followed a presentation several county officials made to Moody's on March 23 via Zoom, according to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers. She was joined by Defiance County Auditor Jill Little, Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack and Michael Burns of Baird Financial, Columbus — the county's consultant — in making the pitch.
Moody's cited the Defiance County's "improved and strong financial position, growing tax base and low debt burden. These attributes are balanced against below-average resident income, an above-average pension burden and the county's exposure to economically sensitive revenue streams. The county's sales tax collections have proven resilient through the coronavirus pandemic, with fiscal 2020 collections slightly exceeding fiscal 2019 collections."
As with local governments generally, Defiance County also benefited from federal CARES Relief Act funds which allowed them to cover a variety of expenses and save on general fund expenses.
The presentation to Moody's was part of the county's decision to refinance some $4.4 million in outstanding debt to achieve lower interest rates. Debt on several projects — as well as future maintenance upgrades on two ditches — was combined, with the county receiving an average interest rate of 2.21%, according to Myers.
"The county had been at a double A3 for many, many years and to get it raised to a double A2 was due in part to how financially stable the county is economically," she explained.
Myers noted that the county's sales tax receipts remained strong in 2020 despite the coronavirus situation, increasing 2.2%, while county government's debt load has remained relatively low and its general fund carry-over at the end of 2020 was $7.8 million. A county commissioners' press release signed by Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack, stated that "this upgrade shows the hard work and due diligence to the county's fiscal integrity and operations by the county's elected officials and their employees. Historically, the county has consistently managed operating expenses to generate a surplus or near-break-even balances at the end of each year. The county's administration has continued to keep the county financially stable throughout the coronavirus pandemic."
The process to refinance county debt began in late November or early December, according to Myers.
"With the low rates we wanted to take advantage of those," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.