With additional gas tax revenue coming into Ohio counties this year, Defiance County is among those which will spend more on paving projects.
Higher oil prices in recent years have impacted the cost of asphalt, which has meant less paving projects for counties and townships. However, the gas tax hike approved by the Ohio General Assembly last year increased the amount of revenue returned to counties, each of which is expected to receive $1.5 million more.
Each of Defiance County’s 12 townships also are projected to receive an additional $45,000 this year ($540,000 total), according to Engineer Warren Schlatter. (The townships will use the money in a variety of ways, including paving, he indicated.)
The coronavirus situation is expected to impact revenues, but the amount returned to counties and townships lags behind by three months, so this might not show up until June, according to Schlatter.
“In two months we might have a better idea of where we’re sitting,” he said.
In total, Defiance County and its townships plan to spend $3,098,461 this year on paving and patching projects. (The county handles the contract for the townships.) A contract for most of this work was approved Monday by county commissioners with Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon.
Some 29.5 miles of county and township roads will be repaved (not including patching). The county is responsible for 330 miles of roadway while the townships are responsible for 440 miles.
Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, also received a much smaller contract ($56,474) to pave the county airport’s taxiway and the parking lot at the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15.
The same contractor also received a contract to chip/seal portions of many county and township roads. This process involves laying crushed stone atop liquid asphalt to extend pavement life.
The cost is $224,523.
And Ward Construction received a contract of $800,140 earlier this year to widen portions of nine roads:
• Powers, between Krouse and Canal roads.
• Farmer Mark Road, between Ohio 18 and Fountain Street Road.
• Buckskin Road, between Flickinger and The Bend roads.
• Harris Road, between Mansfield and Defiance-Putnam County Line roads.
• Blanchard Road, between Harris and Painter roads.
• Christy Road, from Elliott Road north 2.02 miles.
• Banner School Road, from 1,147 feet west of Ohio 66 to Christy Road.
• Jericho Road, between Casebeer Miller Road and Ohio 49.
• Bowman Road, between Power Dam and Campbell roads.
Below is a list of paving projects planned this year in each township of Defiance County. This includes work on county and township roads:
Adams
• Behrens Road, between Carpenter and Moser roads.
• Fronk Street, between Behrens Road and the dead end.
Defiance
• Bowman Road, between Power Dam and Campbell roads.
• Powers Road, between Krouse and Canal roads.
Delaware
• Limbaugh Road, between County Road 424 and south of Shoemaker Road.
• Buckskin Road, between The Bend and Flickinger roads.
• Mud Creek Road, between U.S. 127 and The Bend Road.
Highland
• Blanchard Road, between Painter and Harris roads.
• Harris Road, between Defiance-Putnam County Line and Mansfield roads.
• Steinmaier Road, between Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend and New Bavaria roads.
Mark
• Farmer-Mark Road, between Jericho Road and Ohio 18.
Noble
• Christy Road, between Elliott and Flory roads.
• Switzer Road, between Dowe and Ashpacher roads.
Richland
• Hagy Road, between Fruit Ridge and Wolf roads.
Tiffin
• Christy Road, between Banner School and Coressel roads.
• Biderwell Road, between Christy Road and Ohio 66.
• Banner School Road, from Christy Road to 1,147 feet west of Ohio 66.
• Evansport Road, between Schick and Williams-Defiance County Line roads.
• Trinity Road, between Schick and Scott roads.
Below is a list of chip/seal projects planned this year in each township of Defiance County. This includes work on county and township roads:
Adams
• Youngman Road, between Adams Ridge and Defiance-Henry County Line roads.
• Brandt Road, between Moser and Adams Ridge roads.
Defiance
• Karnes Road, between Bowman and Watson roads.
• Keller Road, between Powers and Kiser roads.
• Sponseller Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line and Bowman roads.
• Williams Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line and Watson roads.
• Hammersmith Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line and Krouse roads.
• Harding Road, between Watson Road and the Auglaize River bridge.
• Krouse Road, between Hammersmith and Powers roads.
• Power Dam Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line and Harding roads.
Delaware
• Burns Road, between County Road 424 and Defiance-Paulding County Line Road.
• Glenberg Road, between Lockwood Road and the township line.
• Jacobs Trail, between County Road 424 and the turn in the road.
• Lockwood Road, between U.S. 127 and Coy Road.
• Mulligans Bluff Road, between Buckskin and Coy roads.
• Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, between Emerald and Gier roads.
• Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, between Limbaugh and Whetstone roads; and from a bridge to Hammersmith Road.
• Rosebrock Road, from Roland Road to 0.1 mile north of Lockwood Road.
• Speaker Road, between The Bend Road and the dead end.
• Railroad, Main, Maumee, Middle, Delaware, Elm, Hickory and Oak streets in Delaware Bend.
• The Bend Road, between County Road 424 and Ohio 18.
Farmer
• McCavit Road, between Williams-Defiance County Line and Openlander roads.
• Scott Road, between Ohio 2 and Williams Center-Cecil Road.
• Williams Center-Cecil Road, between Ohio 2 and Scott Road.
• Behnfeldt Road, between Ohio 249 and Beerbower Road.
Hicksville
• Lake Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line and Buckskin roads.
• Rosedale Road, from 1,240 feet north of Ohio 18 to Thiel Road.
Highland
• Bowman Road, between Fullmer and Painter roads.
• Dohoney Road, between Blanchard and Watson roads.
• Fullmer Road, between Watson and Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend roads.
• Rohn Road, between Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend and Steinmaier roads.
• Sutphen Road, between Fullmer and Highland Center roads.
Mark
• Breininger Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line and Jericho roads.
• Defiance-Paulding County Road, between Farmer-Mark and Openlander roads.
• Lockwood Road, between Farmer-Mark and Behnfeldt roads.
• Huber Road, between Farmer-Mark and Williams Center roads.
Milford
• Defiance-Williams County Line Road, between Ohio 49 and Heisler Road.
• Hicksville-Edgerton Road, between Beerbower and Defiance-Williams County Line roads.
• Seevers Road, between Ohio-Indiana Line and Hicksville-Edgerton roads.
• Huber Road, between Ohio 49 and Lake Road.
Noble
• Stever Road, between Ohio 15 and Flory Road.
Richland
• Township Road 1049, between Independence and Jewell roads.
• Nostalgic Road, between Elliott Road and the cul-de-sac.
Tiffin
• Banner School Road, between Stever and Christy roads.
• Defiance-Williams County Line Road, between Evansport Road and Ohio 66.
• Stever Road, between Flory and Evansport roads.
Washington
• Mulligans Bluff Road, between Blosser Road and Ohio 15; and between Beerbower and Scott roads.
• Flickinger Road, between the township line and Gipe Road.
• Gipe Road, between The Bend and Flickinger roads.
• Moon Road, between Coy and The Bend roads.
• Blosser Road, between Ohio 15 and Trinity Road.
• The Bend Road, between Ohio 15 and Defiance-Williams County Line Road.
Seven bridge replacement projects are planned during the next two years by Defiance County Highway Department crews, at the following locations:
• Seevers Road, west of Casebeer Miller Road.
• Lake and Thiel roads.
• Farmer Mark, south of Ohio 18.
• Defiance-Williams County Line Road, east of Mulligans Bluff Road.
• Trinity Road, north of Blosser Road.
• Evansport and Schick roads.
• Harris Road, north of Defiance-Putnam County Line Road.
One project that will be bid out later this year by county officials is the raising of Power Dam Road near Bowman Road, where it is vulnerable to flooding. Shredded tires will help provide a retaining wall there.
The project’s estimated cost is $300,000, according to Schlatter.
A contract for pavement markings has been awarded to Oglesby Construction, Norwalk, on a bid of $125,741 while the county will contract through the state for road crack sealing. The cost of that work is $94,844.
