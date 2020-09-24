With unspent coronavirus-related funds still in their possession, Defiance County commissioners have decided to establish a grant program for the county’s small businesses.
The program will be similar to the one set up by Henry County commissioners in July to utilize federal CARES Relief Act funds passed down from the state to counties.
“I hope we have the success that Henry County has had,” said Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky. “Henry County had more applications than money.”
Some $150,000 will be available in Defiance County, according to Pocratsky, but qualifying businesses must meet certain criteria. Each can receive up to $5,000.
Qualifying businesses must:
• not exceed $1 million in gross annual revenue.
• have 30 or fewer employees or independent contractors (1099 workers) as of March 22.
• had a drop in gross revenue due to coronavirus.
• have expenses related to the “business interruption caused by COVID-19.” Commissioners note that “eligible expenses may include: mortgage costs, rent or lease costs, expenses for utilities, materials and supplies related to interruption of business caused by required closures, and personal protective equipment or other COVID-19 related costs such as expenses related to compliance with Responsible Restart Ohio.”
Funding applications will be handled by Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which is based in Defiance, according to Pocratsky. He said the recommendations will then be made to county commissioners who will ultimately decide who receives funds.
Applications can be obtained by visiting MVPO’s website at www.mvpo.org and using the “COVID” link. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Oct.2.
MVPO also can be contacted by phone (419-784-3882) or email (COVIDrelief@mvpo.org).
County governments have received coronavirus-related relief funds in phases. As of Monday, Pocratsky told The Crescent-News, the county still had some $432,000.
A three-member committee composed of county officials decides which funding requests from local governments are granted, Pocratsky indicated. The committee approved the $150,000 funding allocation for the local business relief program, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.