A planned water conservation project in Defiance County's Mark Township is unique not only for the area, but the entire state.
Defiance County commissioners were briefly updated on the project during their Thursday meeting when they met with the ditch maintenance administrator for the county's soil and water conservation office, Kevin Hancock (see related story).
The project site is located on Breininger Road near Platter Creek, just west of Mark Center in the middle of Defiance County.
According to Tyler Miller, a technician with the county's water and soil office, the project will be undertaken through the Great Lakes Commission (GLC) which is composed of eight U.S. states (Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania) and two Canadian provinces (Ontario and Quebec). The commission recommends and advocates positions affecting Great Lakes resources.
The experimental project in Mark Township will not use county funds or H2Ohio money, but will involve GLC money paid to the landowner, Miller indicated.
The landowner, he explained, will contract for construction of a filtration system that will impact 30 acres of farmland. A filter area 100 feet long and 25 feet wide will be installed in which field runoff will enter from drainage tile and exit through another tile on its way to Platter Creek (which ultimately flows into the Maumee River).
Wood chips will provide the filtration for the system which will be installed in a grassed area that is not being farmed, according to Miller. Wood is high in carbon, he explained, thus providing the medium to filter out nitrates that are believed to contribute to algal blooms in the Great Lakes watershed.
The filtration bed will have a plastic liner and go down into the ground about five with a shallow dirt covering — maybe a foot or two — but no farming will take place above it, he noted. The goal is to treat 15% of water coming through the filtration area, he indicated.
Such systems have been installed in Wisconsin, Miller explained, but it may be the first in Ohio. Miller said data collected from the system — which is expected to be installed this year — will be processed by the GLC.
"The Great Lakes Commission will look at the data, and potentially some universities also," Miller told The Crescent-News, noting that his office is involved to "make sure it's installed."
Finding a proper site was a challenge.
"It was difficult to find a good site," said Miller. "This site happened to be in an area that was grassed, not on an area that was being cropped, so it worked out well."
According to Miller, the project was undertaken with the City of Defiance's assistance. In dealing with Ohio EPA mandates, city officials have been pursuing what they call a "watershed approach" that tries to find ways to reduce nutrient loads in area tributaries.
"The city pushed this," explained Miller.
