Defiance County Walter honorees

The 31st annual Franklin B. Walter Scholarship program was held recently, recognizing student scholarship recipients and honored teachers. The state awards program was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement.Recognized from Defiance County were, in front, from left: scholarship winners Adrianna Roth, standing, (Central Local), Nathalie Swenson (Hicksville), Mikaia Jimenez (Northeastern Local, county winner), Colin Moats (Defiance) and Brady Fishpaw (Ayersville). And in back, from left, were honored teachers: Jacob Panico (Central Local), John Davis (Hicksville), Jean Meyer (Northeastern Local), Megan Woltmann (Defiance) and Rosie Kieffer (Ayersville).
