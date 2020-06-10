Defiance County's fair board showed strong support this week for proceeding with fair plans, while Putnam County has committed to going forward as well.
Both fairs were in doubt due to coronavirus concerns, while Paulding County — the first of Ohio's county fairs in recent years — cancelled its fair that would have been held June 13-30.
During a meeting Tuesday night, the Defiance County Fair Board voted 15-3 to proceed with the fair scheduled for Aug. 22-29 in Hicksville, according to Jerry Sanders, the organization's president.
"We're just going to move forward and look at what the (state coronavirus) guidelines are and we have to follow, and go from there," he said.
Sanders noted that the fair board and its committees will begin planning details in coming weeks, with another meeting planned on June 23.
Among the events still scheduled are truck drag races, harness racing, the demolition derby, and truck and tractor pulls, according to Sanders.
Still in doubt is an event for area high school bands, as well as cheerleading competition.
"We hope they can do something and want to participate," said Sanders.
However, he understands that "if they can't practice or be together, they're not going to be able to perform."
Meanwhile, Putnam County's fair board has voted to proceed forward with its fair (scheduled for June 22-27) as well, but with some limitations and changes.
The county's fair board president, Nathan Meyer, explained that the event is "going to be way different."
The animal shows and demolition derby are still on, he said, while truck and tractor pulls will be held again for the first time in years. However, Putnam County's fair will have no rides and there will be no entertainment event.
Additionally, admission will be free this year, according to Meyer, who noted that the board didn't feel right charging the usual $7 entry fee for a fair on a limited scale. A $10 fee will be charged for the demolition derby and truck/tractor pulls.
Meyer said the crowd could be very small or large as people have been penned up and may want to "get out and do something. It's going to be interesting to see how many people show up."
The governor's office has provided $50,000 to each county fair board that is moving forward to help offset the impact of the coronavirus mitigation efforts.
"It's a band-aid," said Sanders, adding that "it helps" and "is very nice and very generous of the governor" as a step in the "right direction," but "we're sill going to need people to come. ... It's going to help, it's going to make it a little easier, but by no means is the answer."
Sanders said the fair board already lost about $15,000 on rentals that would have been held at the fairgrounds, but were not allowed due to coronavirus restrictions.
"It's definitely going to help us big time," said Meyer. "We just got to see where we end up and see if that $50,000 is enough."
County fair boards that cancelled their annual fairs are being given $15,000.
Fair plans could still unravel if the governor's office takes a different course on the coronavirus situation. But in recent weeks some restrictions and prohibitions have been lifted.
"Some of the restrictions have loosened up," said Sanders. "Unless something goes backward, it's just going to get better."
