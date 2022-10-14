Defiance County voters won't have any county political races to decide during this fall's election, but they will have a few issues to consider.
And some in Defiance County will help determine the outcome of a contested Ohio Statehouse race while all will be engaged in deciding a U.S. congressional district race and many other state campaigns, including three Ohio Supreme Court races.
Those races and issues dot ballots in the run-up to Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Wednesday and will continue through Nov. 7.
Defiance Public Library, Defiance City Schools, the Defiance County Developmental Disabilities Board (DD) and Washington Township are each seeking passage of renewal levies. The DD board's would go from six years to permanent, if approved.
Only three county offices are on the ballot in Defiance County — for auditor, one county commissioner seat and an unexpired term for county coroner.
Republican incumbent Jill Little is set to win another four-year term as auditor while Republican Dana Phillips is unopposed in his quest for a county commissioner seat.
Phipps was appointed to the seat earlier this year, replacing Ryan Mack who became Defiance's city administrator. He will continue in Mack's unexpired term until year's end while his new four-year term will begin in January.
Dr. John Racciato is a write-in candidate for the remaining two years of the county coroner's seat.
Some Defiance County voters — generally those in the county's southern portion (Defiance, Delaware, Hicksville, Highland, Mark, Noble and Richland townships) — will help decide Ohio's 82 House District seat where the candidates are Republican Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County and Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert County.
They are seeking a two-year term to place Craig Riedel of Defiance who ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination in the 9th U.S. Congressional District race earlier this year.
Voters in Defiance County's Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington townships will be in the 81st Ohio House District come January. But there is is no contested election there this fall: Republican incumbent Jim Hoops of Napoleon is unopposed for a new two-year term in January.
(The district boundaries will change in January under state redistricting measures.)
The following issues and candidates appear on Defiance County ballots:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D
JD Vance, R
U.S. 5th District
Craig Schwartz, D
Robert Latta, R-inc.
U.S. 9th District
Marcy Kaptur, D-inc.
J.R. Majewski, R
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc.
Nan Whaley, D
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D
Dave Yost, R-inc.
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc.
Taylor Sappington, D
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D
Frank LaRose, R-inc.
Terpsehore Maras, I
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D
Robert Sprague, R-inc.
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc.
81st House District
James Hoops, R-inc.
82nd House District
Roy Klopfenstein, R
Magdalene Markward, D
Supreme Court
Chief Justice
Jennifer Brunner, D
Sharon Kennedy, R
Supreme Court
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc.
Terri Jamison, D
Supreme Court
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc.
Marilyn Zayas, D
Third District Court
of Appeals Judge
William Zimmerman, R-inc.
Third District Court
of Appeals Judge
Juergen Waldick, R
County offices
Commissioner
Dana Phipps, R-app. inc.
Auditor
Jill Little, R-inc.
Coroner
(unexpired term)
John Racciato, write-in
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.
Defiance Public Library: a 0.75-mill, 5-year renewal levy for operating expenses of the Defiance Public Library System.
Defiance County: a 1.9-mill, continuing levy for operating expenses. The levy has been a continuing levy for six years, but officials are requesting that voters make it permanent.
Defiance City Schools: a 5.41-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.
Washington Township: a 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
