The Defiance County Safe Communities Coalition reports two traffic crash fatalities from Jan. 1-June 30, 2020. This compares to two fatal crashes during the same months in 2019.
As of July 6, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office reports 478 confirmed traffic crash fatalities for 2020 as compared to 507 fatalities for the same date in 2019.
According to the 2018 Defiance County Community Health Assessment, 82% of Defiance County adults reported wearing a seatbelt while driving a vehicle. Seat belts are the most effective safety feature when it comes to saving thousands of lives. Yet, one in five Americans fail to regularly wear one when driving a vehicle or riding as a passenger. Seat belts save lives. Buckle up, every time.
The Defiance County Safe Communities Coalition would like to encourage all drivers — new and seasoned — to buckle up, avoid distractions, drive sober, and obey all traffic signs and signals.
