The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is expected to fill the open D.A.R.E. officer position by next school year.
The position became available after Dana Phipps stepped to fill an open county commissioner seat earlier this month.
Sheriff Doug Engel revealed that the department has an internal candidate that is in being considered, with interview procedures soon. The new candidate is expected to train this summer and will be ready sometime in July to assume his new role as D.A.R.E. officer for the next school year this fall, he added.
In order to qualify to be a D.A.R.E. officer, one must be a “full-fledged deputy sheriff,” explained Engel.
He said this requires a candidate to first have a basic Ohio Police Academy certificate, which requires “approximately 900 hours” of schooling. They then would have to have at least three years of road experience, and enter a specialized training program through D.A.R.E. America, a two-week course that officially assigns D.A.R.E. program credentials.
According to Engel, the D.A.R.E. program has a “long history” in Defiance County.
When asked how beneficial and relevant it is to the community, Engel said “it allows officers to build a relationship with students. It works with them on self-esteem issues, drug resistance and knowledge — which is very vital nowadays — and it deals with portions of bullying.”
The sheriff noted the state of drug use in Defiance County he and his department have been witnessing.
“Kids have the tendency to start with marijuana and go to stronger narcotics,” he said. “It’s very important to educate the youth of the dangers associated with that. In Defiance County, we are seeing nine- and 10-year olds using marijuana in various forms.”
Engel also shared current drug tends he has been been noticing that look like “copycat” forms of prescription medication.
The narcotic fentanyl, for example, is being produced in pills that resemble actual prescriptions, but when analyzed Engel has discovered traces of things like horse tranquilizer in the pills.
“These kids are taking these pills thinking it’s mom and dad’s medication, but it’s not,” he disclosed.
