Defiance County officials have agreed to form a new committee to oversee preparations for a total solar eclipse in 2024.
This followed a meeting Monday afternoon hosted by county commissioners at the county EMA building in Brunersburg. The session was part of commissioners’ regular meeting (see related story on page A2) and was attended by approximately 20 persons.
Their focus was the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, an event that, according to those who’ve witnessed the impact in other locations, is expected to draw many visitors to the area.
Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, offered that her agency take charge of an overarching committee to handle discussions among local officials. However, subcommittees on topics associated with the event will be formed as well.
A variety of topics were discussed Monday, including how certain spaces might be earmarked for viewing the eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the moon. Concerns about trash pickup in the wake of the event as well as the impact on businesses such as hotels, grocery stores and restaurants were discussed as well.
Lodging is expected to be a big issue as officials previously stated that local hotels will be filled long in advance. As such, the Defiance County Fairgrounds in Hicksville and AuGlaize Village just west of Defiance could be locations for camping.
The county’s fair board and AuGlaize Village each had members of their boards in attendance Monday.
Mack, who called the a “monster” — a reference to the event — noted that organizations that are planning something for the eclipse will have to take care of their own arrangements (for such things as portable restrooms or food sales, where applicable).
Despite the best efforts to plan for the event, Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky cautioned that eclipse viewers may not be constrained and could wind up parking anywhere space is found.
Commissioners will host another meeting among local officials at 1:30 p.m. on June 12, and plan to continue convening on a regular basis leading up to the event.
In the meantime, Defiance County EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse told the group that she will be reaching out to school superintendents, the Ohio Department of Transportation and local county/city engineers. Schools are expected to be inconvenienced by the heavy traffic.
Hospitals also will be brought into the discussion, she indicated.
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer summed up some of the uncertainties of the preparation effort, saying “it’s like we’re planning an event that we have never planned before,” so officials are trying to find out “things we don’t know.”
Sherwood resident Dave Weaner — a local teacher — attended Monday’s meeting and told officials that he attended a solar eclipse in 2017 at the Tennessee-Kentucky line. He said he was only 200 yards from the center line during that event.
The epicenter of the 2024 eclipse is on a line south of Muncie, Ind.; Findlay and just west of Cleveland.
Returning from this distance — normally a seven-hour drive — took 17 hours due to heavy traffic, according to Weaner. Once on the interstate, he said, “it was havoc.”
