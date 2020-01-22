AYERSVILLE — By correctly spelling the word “hurriedly,” Jayden Litchfield, a sixth-grader at Ayersville Elementary School, was named the winner of the Defiance County spelling bee Tuesday evening.
Runner-up was Kody Short, a seventh-grader at Tinora Jr. High School.
The county bee was held at Ayersville High School’s Russell B. Leuthold Auditorium.
Litchfield will now advance to regional competition in Fort Wayne at 10 a.m. March 7 at the IPFW Rhinehart Recital Hall.
Other county competitors were: fourth-grader Peyton Ensign and fifth-grader Storie Krebs, Defiance Elementary School; sixth-graders Christopher Brinkman and LeAndre Jackson, Defiance Middle School; seventh-grader Damian Dotson, Tinora Junior High School; eighth-grader Alexa Rittner and seventh-grader Levi Goff, St. John Lutheran School; seventh-grader Dylan Huard and sixth-grader Landon Clemens, Fairview Middle School; seventh-grader Breanna Schibel and eighth-grader Noah Harmon, Hicksville Middle School; fifth-grader Logan Stein and sixth-grader Marisa Raimonde, Tinora Elementary School; seventh-grader Landyn Aube and eighth-grader Kiersten Manon, Ayersville Junior High School; fourth-grader Dylan Shook, Ayersville Elementary School; fourth-grader Maura Ortiz and fourth-grader Quinton Thiel, Holy Cross Catholic School; and fifth-graders Madison Adkins and Samantha Mavis, Fairview Elementary School.
The local event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
Regional winners will compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
