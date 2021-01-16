AYERSVILLE — The annual Defiance County spelling bee is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ayersville High School’s auditorium.
Participants in the competition include: seventh-graders Luis Escalera and Landon Clemens, Fairview Middle School; sixth-grader Tucker Sprow and fourth-grader Avery Varner, Ayersville Elementary School; fifth-grader Emma Gerencser and seventh-grader Liam McMaster, Tinora Middle School; seventh-grader Luke Eicher and sixth-grader Braylon Sanders, Hicksville Middle School; seventh-grader Christopher Brinkman and sixth-grader Bailey West, Defiance Middle School; eighth-grader Landyn Aube and seventh-grader Jayden Litchfield, Ayersville Junior High School; fifth-grader Erin Walz and fourth-grader Emma Constien, Defiance Elementary School; and sixth-grader Adison Becher and fifth-grader William Gillengerten, St. John Lutheran School, Defiance.
Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance will not be participating this year.
Due to Fairview Elementary School being out of session because of remote learning, the first opportunity the school will have to hold its spelling bee is Tuesday, the morning of the county bee. The winner and runner-up will participate in the county bee that evening.
