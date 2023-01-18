A Napoleon woman was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Defiance County that resulted in a charge against the alleged perpetrator.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Brenda Olive, 37, was taken Wednesday by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with a gunshot wound and was listed in “critical” condition.
She was injured in the upper torso with a shotgun, Sheriff Doug Engel told The Crescent-News, but was conscious following the shooting.
The alleged assailant — Cara Cordes, 60, 22789 Gares Road — was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. She was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio pending an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court.
A press release issued by the sheriff’s office stated that Cordes “had discharged a firearm into the victim at close range during an altercation.” The incident occurred at 07193 Stever Road.
Tiffin Township Fire and EMS was called to the location, but the woman had been taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital before first responders arrived, according to radio scanner traffic monitored around noon Wednesday. The press release noted that the resident at 07193 Stever Road took her there.
From ProMedica Olive was transported via air ambulance to Toledo.
Engel said the felonious assault charge was recommended by Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. An attempt to contact him Wednesday was unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.
“It’s continuing,” said Engel Wednesday afternoon. “We got to finish it up and process evidence.”
Asked if the sheriff’s office was familiar with Cordes, Engel said “we’ve dealt with her before.”
According to Defiance Municipal Court records, she has several disorderly conduct convictions in the past three decades in that court, including one in April.
