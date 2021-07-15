The Defiance County Sheriff Deputies Association has joined the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA).
According to a press release issued by the national union, deputies voted overwhelmingly for the move.
The IUPA has represented the Defiance Police Officers Association since 1981.
Jonathan Winters, the labor attorney for numerous IUPA locals in the area who will be representing the Defiance County Sheriff Deputies Association, said he is “excited and pleased to have the opportunity to represent these fine deputies for many years to come.”
“The IUPA has recently celebrated our 42nd anniversary since signing our charter on Feb. 20, 1979,” said IUPA President Sam Cabral, who served with the Defiance Police Department for 26 years before retiring as a detective sergeant in charge of the detective bureau. “During the last 42 years we have been one of the most influential voices for law enforcement officers. We are pleased to continue to do so for the Defiance Police Officers Association and to welcome the Defiance County Sheriff Deputies Association into the IUPA and to represent them as vigorously as we do all of our members.”
