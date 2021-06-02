Defiance County Senior Services has established a tentative reopening date this month for its two senior centers in Defiance and Hicksville.
According to the agency's director, Amy Francis, both plan to reopen on June 14, although she notes that this is subject to change given the coronavirus situation.
Defiance's center — located on Broadway Avenue just east of Clinton Street — will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday with lunch provided between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Reservations will be required and can be made by calling the senior center at 419-782-3233 before 1 p.m. on the prior day, according to Francis.
This schedule is close to normal as pre-COVID hours were 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
"Grab-and-go" meals will be offered daily from 11:15-11:30 a.m. at the Defiance location. Seniors must be present, reservations are required and participants are asked to let the center know if they will be driving through to pick their meals up, Francis noted.
Reservations for the "grab-and-go" meals can be made by calling 419-782-3233 on the prior day.
Hicksville's senior center — located at 708 E. High St. — will operate from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday. This is a significantly reduced schedule for the moment — staffing is one reason, according to Francis — as the Hicksville center was open Monday through Friday pre-COVID.
Lunch will be available at noon on Monday and Thursday at the Hicksville center while "grab-and-go meals" will be offered from 11:15-11:30 a.m. on Monday and Thursday.
As with the Defiance center, reservations for "grab-and-go" in Hicksville will be required the day before. The phone number to make reservations is 419-542-5004.
The June 14 opening represents a partial return to normal for the senior centers.
"We are easing back into it," noted Francis of the reduced operating schedules. "We're going to re-evaluate every couple weeks."
But she and the seniors are ready to get back to visiting the centers, according to Francis.
"We're just excited to have the seniors get back into as normal life as they can and be with them again," she said. "I think it's going to be great for the seniors to have that socialization again."
Francis noted that seniors who normally would visit the Hicksville center are welcome at the Defiance location as well.
Face masks will not be required for entry into the senior centers, but Francis said "if you are not vaccinated we do recommend you wear a mask." Those not feeling well should stay home, she indicated, noting a "common sense" measure.
