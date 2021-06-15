Defiance County’s two senior centers opened their doors to the public Monday morning, approximately 15 months after the facilities in Defiance and Hicksville closed due to the coronavirus situation.
The Defiance center is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday while Hicksville’s is operating from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Both facilities are operated by the Defiance County Senior Services agency.
More than 40 seniors visited Defiance’s center Monday, according to senior services Director Amy Francis.
“It went great,” said Francis, noting that 25 or 26 seniors ate in the center’s cafe. “Everybody seemed happy to be with each other. They were talkative and appreciative that we’re open again, and just glad to be back in a normal setting.”
She indicated that the opening was festive with donuts, balloons and door prizes.
“We had some door prizes,” said Francis. “We had some bags of goodies to give them when they came in. We had balloons up everywhere of course, and a lot of us were cheering as they were coming in the door — just really excited to have them back.”
She noted that the crowd included senior citizens that came in before the pandemic and new faces as well.
Some of the latter, Francis indicated, became familiar with the senior center through its “grab-and-go” meal program that provided a drive-through type meal pickup during the pandemic.
“We did have a lot of the same group that came in and we had some new ones as well,” explained Francis. “... through the grab-and-go meal program that we started during the pandemic we’ve had some new faces, and some of those are starting to trickle in as well. It’s kind of a combination of both. I think every day we’ll see a few new people and some of our oldies coming back.”
Due to a lack of drivers, homebound seniors are not being brought in to the centers for now. This was offered in the past with as many as 15 seniors per day being transported, according to Francis.
She said senior services is continuing to look for drivers to provide this option.
“We think that’s going to come back eventually once we get the staff back up.” Francis stated.
Officials also are holding off on large congregate groups for now.
“We’ll increase hours eventually and we will add more activities as time goes,” Francis stated.
But for a first day, she said things went the way “we thought they would. The best thing was just seeing the smiles on the seniors’ faces as they were coming in the building. A lot of people were excited.”
Masks are not required at Defiance County’s senior centers although wearing them is recommended for seniors not vaccinated, according to Francis.
