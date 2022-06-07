Defiance County commissioners have been informed that they are one of the just four Ohio counties selected for a statewide program concerning broadband expansion.
According to a news release about commissioners Monday meeting, they have been selected to participate in the BroadbandOhio Community Accelerator Program.
The release described the program as a “collaborative effort by BroadbandOhio, Ohio State University Extension, Heartland Forward and Brenton Institute for Broadcast & Society to help local governments throughout Ohio receive expert instruction and support as they prepare to leverage new dollars that will be made available by the state as well as through the historic passage of the federal infrastructure program.”
Defiance County will be engaged in a 15-week program “to learn about mapping, business models, broadband networking and other topics related to broadband expansion.”
Commissioners are hoping an ongoing study being conducted by the firm Lit Communities, in conjunction with the accelerator program, “will position the county well for future broadband growth.
Commissioners are encouraging residents and business owners to participate in an ongoing broadband survey before they commit federal dollars made available for broadband expansion. The website address is https://defiancefiber.servicezones.net/.
In another matter, commissioners met Monday with their counterparts from Paulding County to review assessments on ditches jointly maintained by the two counties.
