In compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, Defiance County is seeking public comments regarding a proposed bridge project (PID number 104253) on Evansport Road next year.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter's office issued a press release this week noting that in partnership with the Oho Department of Transportation officials are proposing to replace the bridge beams and north abutment on County Road 150 (Evansport Road) over the Tiffin River, northwest of Defiance.
Additionally, the existing guardrail also will be replaced and the roadway to the north will be elevated to the 100-year flood elevation within existing right-of-way. Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures while vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily and access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.
The project is anticipated in the spring and summer of 2023.
Work at this location will occur in the regulated floodplain for the Tiffin River, thus the ongoing notification process. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in minor rise in localized flood levels, according to the press release.
A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the Defiance County Engineer website: https://www.defiance-county.com/engineer/news.htm.
Written comments regarding this project may be sent to: Defiance County Engineer, Attn: Warren Schlatter, 510 Court St., Suite 201, Defiance, OH 43512, or to wschlatter@defiancecounty.oh.gov. Comments are requested within 15 days from the day this is published.
To help expedite a response, officials asked that the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information be provided. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.
"Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources and environmental justice issues," according to the news release.
