The Defiance County Safe Communities Coalition reports two traffic crash fatalities from Jan. 1-March 31, 2021. This compares to two fatal crashes during the same months in 2020.
As of April 5, 2021 the Ohio Traffic Safety Office reports 276 confirmed traffic crash fatalities for 2021 as compared to the three-year average of 237 fatalities for the same time period in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
According to the 2018 Defiance County Community Health Assessment, 82% of Defiance County adults reported wearing a safety belt while driving a vehicle. Safety belts are the most effective safety feature when it comes to saving thousands of lives. Yet, one in five Americans fail to regularly wear one when driving a vehicle or riding as a passenger. Safety belts save lives. Buckle up, every time.
The Defiance County Safe Communities Coalition encourages all drivers — new and seasoned — to buckle up, avoid distractions, drive sober, and obey all traffic signs and signals.
