An active transportation plan put together by a regional organization was approved by Defiance County commissioners during their Monday meeting.
Commissioners also approved the county’s 2020 special funds totaling $63 million (see related story).
Commissioners approved a resolution consenting to the transportation plan composed by Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO). The Defiance-based entity assists local governmental entities in several area counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams) with grants and planning measures.
MVPO conducted a survey from June 7-July 3, 2019, seeking public input on preferences for non-motorized transportation, and later held public meetings in Hickville and Defiance on the survey’s findings.
MVPO’s Emma Kirkpatrick presented the plan to county commissioners Monday.
It includes a review of last year’s survey with 502 responses, 335 of which were from within Defiance.
Respondents identified “sidewalks where there are none” as their preferred answer to a question concerning what improvements would make a person more likely to walk or bicycle more. Other popular answers were “better maintained sidewalks,” “designated bike lanes” and “signed bicycle routes.”
Nature and paved trails were noted as the most popular types of preferred trails. Off-road paths, shared used paths and water trails followed somewhat distantly.
Kirkpatrick indicated Monday that MVPO would seek a Safe Routes to School grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation for the first plan-related projects. That funding source has been used in the past to fund the construction of sidewalks in Defiance.
The plan identified five “strategies,” including:
• “Connectivity: Increase connections between places for non-motorized means of travel.”
• “Safety: Improve the safety and efficiency of the transportation system for non-motorized users.” Safe Routes to School funding is mentioned under this topic.
• “Accessibility: Enhance mobility for all users.”
• “Health: Support healthy lifestyles for all residents.”
• “Promotion: Enhance and market existing parks, trails and amenities.”
The plan also notes that “performance measures will be utilized to determine the progress being made toward each goal in the plan. Performance measures will be assessed annually to measure progress of the plan implementation.”
Such measures will include, but not limited to, “miles of bicycles, facilities, sidewalk and multi-use paths added,” for example, along with “percent of roadway miles with complete sidewalks on both sides.”
In another matter Monday, commissioners received an update from Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers.
She informed commissioners that $52,564,917 in real estate tax bills have been mailed out, while $46 million in bills were sent out last year. Year-to-date collections total $2.38 million, while the delinquency rate is 1.27%.
Myers also made mention of the county’s new “tax installment payment plan.”
Under this initiative, property owners can make pre-payments of their tax bills over six months. However, they must be caught up on their taxes to participate, according to Myers.
Interested persons can visit the treasurer’s office in the county annex at Wayne Avenue and Second Street in Defiance, call the office (419-782-8741) or email to treasurer@defiance-county.com.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for an update. He provided maps of bridge work and road paving planned this year.
• met with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray for an update on legal matters.
