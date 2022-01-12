Defiance County Republicans plan to meet Tuesday to correct a concern about the county commissioner appointment they approved last week.
The party's county central committee met Thursday and chose Jim Hall from among eight candidates to take the place of former Commissioner Ryan Mack, a Republican who recently accepted a position as Defiance's assistant city administrator. However, the vote took place in executive session, raising concerns about whether this might constitute an Open Meetings Act violation.
Defiance County's board of elections had planned to certify Republicans' decision during a meeting held Friday — as required by state law — but delayed a decision due to this concern. The board is awaiting the results of Republicans' corrective measures.
According to Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Ian Weber, the committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Methodist Church in Defiance — the same venue as last week's meeting — to vote again, this time in open public session. He said each member's vote also will be recorded.
"So basically in an abundance of caution to make sure we get everything done correctly we'll redo the vote and go from there," he told The Crescent-News Wednesday.
Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman said Wednesday that the board has not yet scheduled another meeting to consider certification of the appointment. However, a meeting will be convened for this purpose sometime after Republicans have taken new action on the matter.
Hall would join Republicans Mick Pocratsky and David Kern as county commissioners. He would be appointed for the remainder of 2022 to complete Mack's four-year term.
An election for the next four-year term beginning in January 2023 will be held for the seat this year. This will include a primary on May 3 to choose party nominations for the general election in November.
The local Republican Party's central committee is composed of members who represent each of the county's 33 voting precincts. These positions are elected by voters in each precinct.
