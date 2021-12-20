The process of finding a new Defiance County commissioner is underway for county Republicans.
The Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee has the task of filling the position to be vacated by fellow Republican Ryan Mack on Dec. 31. Mack will become Defiance's temporary assistant administrator in January, then take the city administrator position — replacing the retiring Jeff Leonard — on June 30.
"I would say there's going to be more than one person interested right now," said Ian Weber, the Defiance County Republican Party's chairman, Monday morning.
The central committee plans to hold its quarterly meeting for 2022 at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave in Defiance, and the agenda will include discussion about the commissioner appointment, according to Weber.
He isn't sure whether the committee will make an appointment at that meeting, but interested persons can attend the meeting. Prior to that, they can contact Weber or any other committee member.
If an appointment isn't made at the Jan. 6 session, he indicated, one is likely the next week.
Those interested in filling the seat must be a Defiance County resident and a registered Republican. The party retains the right to appoint Mack as he is an elected Republican to the position, but must do so within a specified period.
Whoever is chosen to replace Mack will serve the remainder of his four-year term, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
While that person is filling the unexpired term, the seat will be on the ballot in 2022 for a new four-year term beginning in 2023. Party primaries will be held for interested candidates in May before the new four-year term is decided at the November general election.
The deadline to file nominating positions as a partisan candidate with the Defiance County Board of Elections is 4 p.m. on Feb. 2.
