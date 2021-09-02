• Defiance County

GOP luncheon:

The Defiance County Republican Club will be hosting an event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 11 at Pontiac Park in Defiance. They will be serving a meal of pulled pork sandwiches, cole slaw, chips and bottled water for a freewill offering. The meals may be picked up as a drive-thru service, or visitors may park and enjoy their meal at the park.

On hand to talk with interested visitors will be several state, county and local officials and candidates.

