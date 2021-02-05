The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the county as of 1 p.m. Friday. This brings the total of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 93.
The individuals were two males in their 80s and a male in his 70s, all with underlying health conditions, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner, Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of six lab-confirmed cases, one probable case, two previously reported cases are now hospitalized, and 129 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.
In addition, there are 674 active cases in the county as of Friday afternoon.
DCGHD stressed that the vaccine supply is extremely limited at this time.
In conjunction with Ohio’s statewide efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, the Defiance County General Health District, Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, hospitals, physicians, and local pharmacies are partnering to vaccinate those individuals in phase 1B. Phase 1B of Ohio’s Vaccination Program will be focused on reaching critical groups: Ohioans age 65 and older, those living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, and adults who work in schools (K-12).
When a new age range opens, that does not mean that vaccinations for the previous age range are complete. It will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available. Defiance County residents are encouraged to visit www.defiancecohealth.org. This page will have updated vaccination information as it is received. In addition, a statewide vaccine provider search is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.
"We appreciate everyone’s patience while demand for the vaccine remains higher than the available supply," said Rachelle Kuhn, health promotion coordinator. "As vaccine supply increases, we will be able to vaccinate more of those in phase 1B. Each week, the federal government informs Ohio of its statewide vaccine allocation. Defiance County providers are then notified from the state if they will be receiving vaccine, and if so, how may doses of vaccine they will be receiving for the following week. The number of vaccine doses being received impacts the number of clinics or appointments available through each individual provider.
Scheduling an appointment can begin for those age 65 and older.
Vaccine options include:
• Kroger, Defiance: www.kroger.com/health
• Mercy Health-Defiance: 1-866-624-0366, press 3 for the Toledo region, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital: 567-585-0670, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville: contact your provider directly
• Walgreens, Defiance: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Residents will need to create an account to schedule an appointment.
